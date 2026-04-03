Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Announces 2026 PFF Walk Season

CHICAGO, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) today announced its PFF Walk 2026 schedule as the organization celebrates the 10th season of the national fundraising program, which has raised more than $7.2 million to support research, advocacy, education and resources for people living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD).

The PFF Walk brings people together to raise funds, build awareness, and breathe hope into the pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease community. By walking with us, you're joining thousands of individuals across the country to accelerate research, empower our community, and transform care so that everyone with PF and ILD can live a better life. For the 2026 PFF Walk schedule and to register, visit pffwalk.org. Speed Speed

Since launching its first Walk in Chicago in 2017, the PFF Walk has grown into a national community-building and fundraising initiative that brings together patients, caregivers, families, friends and supporters in cities across the country. To date, the program has engaged more than 18,000 walkers and more than 2,100 teams, helping expand awareness and strengthen support for people affected by PF and ILD.

"The growth of our Walk program reflects the strength and determination of the pulmonary fibrosis community," said Seth Klein, Chief Development Officer of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. "As we launch our 2026 season and expand to Tampa, we are reaching more people with support, building stronger connections and advancing our mission in communities across the country."

Colleen Attwell and her husband, Martin, both lost their fathers to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. "We wanted to do something to help find a cure for the disease that devastated our families," Attwell said. "We were proud to be there when the PFF Walk began in Chicago, and it has given our friends and family a way to join us in this important work. Our team has raised more than $100,000 in honor of our fathers, and the Walk continues to remind all of us that no one is alone."

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease, serious and life-threatening lung conditions that can cause permanent scarring in the lungs and make it increasingly difficult to breathe. Funds raised through the PFF Walk support the Foundation's work to accelerate research, improve care, advocate for better policies and provide education and support for patients and their loved ones.

The PFF Walk 2026 season will include:

Tampa, April 18, Gadsden Park

Gadsden Park Pittsburgh, June 27, North Shore Riverfront Park

North Shore Riverfront Park Bay Area, Aug. 15, Little Marina Green

Little Marina Green NYC Metro, Aug. 30, Liberty State Park

Liberty State Park Chicago, Sept. 19, Montrose Harbor

Montrose Harbor National Walk Day, Sept. 26, Virtual

Virtual Washington, D.C., Oct. 17, National Harbor

National Harbor Dallas, Oct. 24, The Sound at Cypress Waters

The addition of Tampa marks the newest expansion of the PFF Walk program as the Foundation continues to grow its reach and connect more people to the pulmonary fibrosis community.

Registration for the PFF Walk is free. Walkers who raise $100 or more will receive a commemorative PFF Walk t-shirt. To register and for more information, visit PFFWalk.org.

Special thanks to the PFF Walk 2026 sponsors – Accredo by Evernorth, Boehringer Ingelheim, CVS Specialty, Liquidia Technologies, Inc., and United Therapeutics.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is committed to accelerating research, empowering our community, and transforming care so that everyone with pulmonary fibrosis can live a better life. Our ultimate goal is to find a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733)

Contact: Dorothy Coyle, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation