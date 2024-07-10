Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Appoints Scott Staszak As President And CEO

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), the nation's leading pulmonary fibrosis (PF) research, education and advocacy organization, today announced the appointment of Scott Staszak to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Staszak was appointed in the role of Interim CEO earlier this year.

"On behalf of the PFF Board, I am pleased that Scott has agreed to serve as the PFF's next President and CEO," said David McNinch, Chairman of the PFF Board of Directors. "From the development of the PFF's Care Center Network to the expansion of PF support groups nationwide, Scott has been integral to the growth and success of the Foundation since he joined the organization 14 years ago. I have known and worked with Scott for over a decade, and he has the experience, capabilities and vision to lead the PFF well into the future."

"I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to assume the role of President and CEO for the PFF," said Staszak. "We have a tremendous responsibility to patients, their family members and loved ones, and I look forward to collaborating with all members of the community to provide better solutions for everyone impacted by pulmonary fibrosis."

Staszak was previously the PFF's Chief Operating Officer and directed the implementation of the strategic plan and managed education, research, finance, development, human resources and IT operations. He has been instrumental in launching the PFF Registry, PFF Scholars, Clinical Trial Finder and numerous other initiatives.

In addition to his professional experience with the Foundation, Staszak has a personal connection to pulmonary fibrosis. His mother suffered from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and succumbed to the disease in 2015.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

