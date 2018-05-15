Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Extends Care For Patients With Deadly Lung Disease

Newly designated medical centers include Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix; Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas; Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland; Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, Fla; Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit; Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston; LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C.; Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.; Spectrum Health System in Grand Rapids, Mich.; St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo.; UC Davis Interstitial Lung Disease Program in Sacramento, Calif.; University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Co.; University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla.; University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa; and University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. (A complete list of CCN sites appears at the end of the release.)

"As the leading resource for the pulmonary fibrosis community, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is committed to developing new tools and support to help ensure patients receive a swift and accurate diagnosis along with the highest quality of care," said Dr. Gregory P. Cosgrove, Chief Medical Officer for the PFF. "The launch of our 15 new Care Center Network sites provides crucial resources for care along with an infrastructure that facilitates research toward a cure."

The PFF Care Center Network advances care by fostering a multidisciplinary approach to deliver comprehensive patient care. Experts in pulmonary medicine, rheumatology, radiology, and pathology are part of the care team at each medical center. In addition, many Care Center Network sites offer a PF support group and partner with the PFF on patient education programs and research initiatives.

More than 200,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis, a deadly and complex disease which causes progressive scarring in the lungs. Pulmonary fibrosis causes more than forty-thousand deaths in the U.S. annually. Fifty-thousand new cases are diagnosed each year. There is no known cure.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network

Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham)

Arizona

St. Joseph's Hospital (Phoenix)

Banner University Medical Center (Phoenix) NEW

University of Arizona (Tucson)

California

Stanford Health Center (Stanford)

UC Davis Interstitial Lung Disease Program (Sacramento) NEW

University of California at Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

University of California at San Francisco (San Francisco)

Colorado

National Jewish Health (Denver)

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora) NEW

Connecticut

Yale School of Medicine (New Haven)

Florida

Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston) NEW

University of Florida (Gainesville) NEW

University of Miami (Miami)

Georgia

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

Illinois

Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood) NEW

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

University of Chicago (Chicago)

Iowa

University of Iowa (Iowa City) NEW

Kansas

The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)

Kentucky

University of Louisville School of Medicine (Louisville)

Louisiana

Tulane University School of Medicine (New Orleans)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Boston)

Michigan

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit) NEW

Spectrum Heath System (Grand Rapids) NEW

University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota

University of Minnesota Medical Center (Minneapolis)

Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

Missouri

St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield) NEW

Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)

New York

Columbia University Medical Center (New York)

Stony Brook University Hospital (Stony Brook)

University of Rochester Medical Center (Rochester)

Weill-Cornell Medical Center (Stony Brook)

North Carolina

Duke University Medical Center (Durham)

LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health (Greensboro) NEW

Ohio

Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland) NEW

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

University of Cincinnati Medical Center (Cincinnati)

Pennsylvania

Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)

Temple Health (Philadelphia)

University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)

South Carolina

Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)

Tennessee

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)

Texas

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas) NEW

Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston) NEW

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

University of Texas Health Science Center (Houston)

The University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio)

Utah

University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

Virginia

Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (Falls Church)

University of Virginia Health Systems (Charlottesville)

Washington

University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin (Madison) NEW

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Better Business Bureau accredited charity. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733) or 312.587.9272 from outside the U.S.

