Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Extends Care For Patients With Deadly Lung Disease

CHICAGO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) has expanded its nationwide Care Center Network with the selection of 15 additional sites, including two in Wisconsin and Iowa which previously did not have care center locations. The PFF's Care Center Network (CCN), a collection of medical centers with expertise in accurately diagnosing and treating individuals with pulmonary fibrosis (PF), now has 60 sites in 30 states. The 15 new sites will help fill a treatment gap, increasing access to quality care and services that are critical to the local PF community.
Newly designated medical centers include Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix; Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas; Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland; Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, Fla; Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit; Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston; LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C.; Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.; Spectrum Health System in Grand Rapids, Mich.; St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo.; UC Davis Interstitial Lung Disease Program in Sacramento, Calif.; University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Co.; University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla.; University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa; and University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis. (A complete list of CCN sites appears at the end of the release.)
"As the leading resource for the pulmonary fibrosis community, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is committed to developing new tools and support to help ensure patients receive a swift and accurate diagnosis along with the highest quality of care," said Dr. Gregory P. Cosgrove, Chief Medical Officer for the PFF. "The launch of our 15 new Care Center Network sites provides crucial resources for care along with an infrastructure that facilitates research toward a cure."
The PFF Care Center Network advances care by fostering a multidisciplinary approach to deliver comprehensive patient care. Experts in pulmonary medicine, rheumatology, radiology, and pathology are part of the care team at each medical center. In addition, many Care Center Network sites offer a PF support group and partner with the PFF on patient education programs and research initiatives.
More than 200,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis, a deadly and complex disease which causes progressive scarring in the lungs. Pulmonary fibrosis causes more than forty-thousand deaths in the U.S. annually. Fifty-thousand new cases are diagnosed each year. There is no known cure.
Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network
Alabama
University of Alabama at Birmingham (Birmingham)
Arizona
St. Joseph's Hospital (Phoenix)
Banner University Medical Center (Phoenix) NEW
University of Arizona (Tucson)
California
Stanford Health Center (Stanford)
UC Davis Interstitial Lung Disease Program (Sacramento) NEW
University of California at Los Angeles (Los Angeles)
University of California at San Francisco (San Francisco)
Colorado
National Jewish Health (Denver)
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (Aurora) NEW
Connecticut
Yale School of Medicine (New Haven)
Florida
Cleveland Clinic Florida (Weston) NEW
University of Florida (Gainesville) NEW
University of Miami (Miami)
Georgia
Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)
Illinois
Loyola University Medical Center (Maywood) NEW
Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)
University of Chicago (Chicago)
Iowa
University of Iowa (Iowa City) NEW
Kansas
The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City)
Kentucky
University of Louisville School of Medicine (Louisville)
Louisiana
Tulane University School of Medicine (New Orleans)
Maryland
Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)
University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)
Massachusetts
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center (Boston)
Michigan
Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit) NEW
Spectrum Heath System (Grand Rapids) NEW
University of Michigan Health System (Ann Arbor)
Minnesota
University of Minnesota Medical Center (Minneapolis)
Mayo Clinic (Rochester)
Missouri
St. Luke's Hospital (Chesterfield) NEW
Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)
New York
Columbia University Medical Center (New York)
Stony Brook University Hospital (Stony Brook)
University of Rochester Medical Center (Rochester)
Weill-Cornell Medical Center (Stony Brook)
North Carolina
Duke University Medical Center (Durham)
LeBauer Health Care at Cone Health (Greensboro) NEW
Ohio
Cleveland Clinic (Cleveland) NEW
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
University of Cincinnati Medical Center (Cincinnati)
Pennsylvania
Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (Hershey)
Temple Health (Philadelphia)
University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
University of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh)
Rhode Island
Rhode Island Hospital (Providence)
South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)
Tennessee
Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville)
Texas
Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas) NEW
Houston Methodist Hospital (Houston) NEW
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
University of Texas Health Science Center (Houston)
The University of Texas Health Science Center (San Antonio)
Utah
University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)
Virginia
Inova Fairfax Medical Campus (Falls Church)
University of Virginia Health Systems (Charlottesville)
Washington
University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)
Wisconsin
University of Wisconsin (Madison) NEW
About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The PFF has a three-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Better Business Bureau accredited charity. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733) or 312.587.9272 from outside the U.S.
CONTACT: Dorothy Coyle, 773-332-6201
SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation
