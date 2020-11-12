Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Launches Campaign To Raise PF Awareness And Early Diagnosis

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation today announced the "Pinpoint PF" education and awareness campaign aimed at individuals with symptoms and at a higher risk for pulmonary fibrosis (PF). More than 200,000 people in the U.S. are living with PF, a progressive disease resulting in scarring of the lungs and impaired quality of life. While over 50,000 individuals are diagnosed annually, the disease remains largely unknown and incurable.

"For PF patients, the road to diagnosis can be long and difficult. Too often, the disease goes misdiagnosed or takes months to years to identify, and, for many, the first time they hear of it is when they are diagnosed," said William Schmidt, president and CEO of the PFF. "Our goal for the 'Pinpoint PF' campaign is to further increase visibility of PF and to drive home the importance of early diagnosis in order to help improve the quality of life for those with this debilitating disease."

Pulmonary fibrosis is more likely to occur in those who are 60 years and older and in individuals with a history of smoking. Additional factors putting thousands of Americans at higher risk for the disease include a family history of interstitial lung disease, as well as the use of certain medications.

The campaign will empower patients to "Pinpoint PF" symptoms and take action early by starting conversations with their doctors. According to the PFF*, more than 8 in 10 Americans do not know the symptoms, which include shortness of breath, fatigue and a dry, persistent cough. These symptoms are common and are often attributed to other causes, which can lead to late-stage diagnoses.

The new campaign will roll out beginning in December. It will feature targeted digital and traditional advertising supplemented by public relations efforts to further raise awareness of signs and symptoms of PF. "Pinpoint PF" will enable at-risk patients, caregivers and healthcare providers to ensure more accurate and timely diagnoses, improve patient outcomes and maximize treatment options.

"We introduced the campaign last week during the PFF's virtual Volunteer Meeting and received an enthusiastic response from our PFF Ambassadors and Support Group Leaders, who are instrumental in promoting disease awareness and providing hope and inspiration to the PF community," added Schmidt.

"Pinpoint PF" comes on the heels of a successful two-year public awareness campaign launched in October 2018 by the PFF. The "Not Everyone Breathes Easy" campaign drove awareness of PF and its symptoms with an educational website and downloadable risk list. That award-winning marketing campaign generated more than 1.3 billion media impressions and nearly 200,000 visits to www.AboutPF.org, as well as increased calls and emails to the PFF Patient Communication Center.

