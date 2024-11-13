Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Launches Education Program For Newly Diagnosed Patients

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF), the nation's leading pulmonary fibrosis (PF) research, education and advocacy organization, has unveiled an educational resource aimed at guiding and supporting individuals newly diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease (ILD). "PF Basics: Info for Newly Diagnosed Patients" is a curated online program that answers patients' most pressing questions about these diseases.

“PF Basics: Info for Newly Diagnosed Patients,” a new online educational resource from the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, addresses key questions about pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease in the early months post-diagnosis. Combining medical insights with patient insights, PF Basics supports confident, informed decision-making during this important phase.

"We heard from patients and caregivers that a guided approach could make a significant impact for those newly diagnosed with PF or ILD," said Scott Staszak, President and CEO of the PFF. "Our new PF Basics program connects patients and their families with the essential information they need at the start of their journey and reminds them that they are not alone."

The PFF encourages newly diagnosed patients to explore the six modules of PF Basics at their own pace, based on their individual interests. The first covers fundamental information and answers to common questions such as such as "what is the life expectancy for people with PF?" and "is PF a genetic disease?". Subsequent modules address treatment options, medical care, support resources, living with PF, and the latest in research and clinical trials. Each module features patient stories and provides links to comprehensive resources on the PFF website.

PF Basics: Info for Newly Diagnosed Patients was developed with the expertise of the PFF medical team and input from the patient community. The program is designed to help patients understand and prioritize key steps to take during the crucial months after diagnosis. By integrating medical knowledge with real-world patient experience, this program offers the support and guidance needed to navigate this important phase of care with confidence.

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD). These disorders are characterized by varied amounts of inflammation, scarring, or both, that damage the ability of the lung to absorb oxygen. The prevalence of PF is on the rise with more than 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

