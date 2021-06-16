Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Launches New Website

"Pulmonary fibrosis is a devastating diagnosis and our new website is designed to help patients, their caregivers, and loved ones navigate their disease journey with trusted information and resources," said William T. Schmidt, President and CEO of the PFF. "Our goal is for the PF community to use this site to easily access what they need to empower them to become more knowledgeable and to achieve a better quality of life with PF."

Patient resources on the new site include disease education videos and webinars, fact sheets on the types of pulmonary fibrosis, and a pulmonary rehabilitation toolkit. A medical care and support group finder provides users with the closest PFF Care Center Network sites and support group locations. The Clinical Trials section offers a searchable tool for users to identify relevant and feasible clinical trials. Users can read about the latest news from the PFF and learn about ways to donate and volunteer with the Foundation. In addition, the Drug Development Pipeline features information about the latest therapies for PF-related conditions, and the site showcases special events for the PF community, such as National PFF Walk Day on Sept. 25 and PFF Summit, Nov. 8-13.

Researchers and healthcare providers will find valuable clinical resources at the site to help inform their care for patients and research interests. Position statements on genetic testing, stem cell therapy, and other topics are also available. In addition, research opportunities including the PFF Scholars and the PFF Registry are accessible.

"We are proud to support the PFF in the development of this outstanding new website for the PF community" said Dana Ball, Executive Director, Three Lakes Foundation. "It is crucial for patients and caregivers to have a comprehensive resource to help them navigate the many needs of living with PF, and the PFF has provided just that through this new site."

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high-quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program®, and has earned the Guidestar Gold Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

