Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation To Launch National Walk Day

"Our goal is to galvanize the PF community across the country to make an impact by joining us on PFF National Walk Day," said William T. Schmidt, President and CEO of the PFF. "This year marks the five-year anniversary of our Walk program and we expect a record level of participation as patients, families, and loved ones walk with their teams to accelerate research and improve care for those with PF."

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease (ILD). These disorders are characterized by varied amounts of inflammation and scarring that damage the ability of the lung to transfer vital oxygen into the blood. The incidence of PF is on the rise with over 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

This year has been particularly difficult for patients like Dot Ivey of Virginia who has been unable to visit out-of-town relatives due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PFF National Walk Day presents Ivey's family with a special opportunity to rally around a cause that's important to them. "My family loves the energy and connectedness that we feel during the Walk," said Ivey, "Although we are spread across the world, participating together makes us feel closer."

PFF National Walk Day will culminate in virtual closing ceremonies at 4 p.m. CT on the PFF's Facebook and YouTube platforms with host Robert Creighton (Broadway's Frozen, Cagney; TV's The Good Fight). Creighton and PFF advocate and Isabelle Stevenson Tony-award winner Julie Halston (TV's And Just Like That, Gossip Girl; Broadway's Tootsie, Hairspray, You Can't Take It With You, and Anything Goes), will host a virtual celebration on Oct. 23 for those who participated in the Walk.

Registration for PFF National Walk Day is free. Walkers who raise $100 or more will receive a commemorative PFF Walk t-shirt. To register or for more information, visit pffwalk.org.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation mobilizes people and resources to provide access to high-quality care and leads research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the

requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program®, and has earned the Guidestar Gold Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

Contact: Dorothy Coyle

[email protected]

773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

Related Links

http://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org

