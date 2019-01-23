Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Updates Warning On Stem Cell Therapies Outside Clinical Trials

"We understand that patients are eager to identify therapies that will prevent the devastating effects of their disease," said Dr. Gregory Cosgrove, Chief Medical Officer for the PFF. "But experimental treatments provided by unregulated, commercial stem cell centers have the potential to cause great harm to individuals who are dealing with this life-threatening disease."

Several cases of severe respiratory illness resulting from "stem cell" infusions from commercial centers have been identified and reported to federal regulatory agencies. The direct-to-consumer marketing of stem cell therapies currently exaggerate claims of the benefit of stem cells/cell-based therapy without an established record of safety.

"Desperate patients and their physicians continue to succumb to an onslaught of marketing and branding of as yet unproven stem cell treatments," said Dr. Andrew Limper, Chair of the PFF Medical Advisory Board.

Limper and Cosgrove urged patients to learn about relevant and feasible clinical trials that may be available to them on the PFF website, pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Four phase I clinical studies have been published to begin to understand safety using different types of stem cells for interstitial lung disease. Specific clinical trials evaluating innovative therapies can be located using the PFF Clinical Trial Finder.

The updated stem cell statement and patient summary are posted on the PFF website.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a debilitating and complex disease which causes progressive scarring in the lungs. Fifty-thousand new cases are diagnosed each year. There is no known cure.

