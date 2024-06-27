Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's 2024 PFF Walk Raises Funds Toward a Cure

Nationwide Walk Series Kicks Off July 20 in Pittsburgh

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) today announced its 2024 PFF Walk series, a nationwide effort to raise funds and awareness for pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD). More than 250,000 Americans are living with PF and ILD, progressive diseases that cause inflammation, scarring, or both, that damage the lung's ability to absorb oxygen from the air.

The PFF Walk will kick off on July 20 in Pittsburgh and will continue through October in cities across the U.S. —

The PFF Walk unites all impacted by pulmonary fibrosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and provides a special opportunity to raise funds, build awareness, and make a meaningful impact on those affected by the disease. You have the power to create a world without pulmonary fibrosis! Learn more about the PFF Walk at pffwalk.org.

Jul. 20 – North Shore Riverfront Park, Pittsburgh

– North Shore Riverfront Park, Aug. 3 – Liberty State Park, NYC Metro

– Liberty State Park, NYC Metro Sept. 7 – Little Marina Green, San Francisco Bay Area

– Little Marina Green, Sept. 14 – Diversey Harbor, Chicago

– Diversey Harbor, Sept. 28 – Virtual, National Walk Day

– Virtual, National Walk Day Oct. 12 – National Harbor, Washington, D.C.

– National Harbor, Oct. 19 – The Sound at Cypress Waters, Dallas

"By walking together in solidarity, our community finds strength and inspiration to eliminate PF and ILD. Each step offers incredible support and hope for a brighter future, while raising vital funds to fuel our mission," said Scott Staszak, Interim President and CEO of the PFF. Since its inception in 2017, the PFF Walk has raised more than $5 million.

The PFF Walk unites people living with PF, caregivers and families, lung transplant recipients, and all community members. Each Walk features one- and two-mile course options. Participants are encouraged to go at their own pace. The events will also include a variety of activities and entertainment, including music, food and family fun.

In addition to the site-specific walks in six cities, National Walk Day offers a virtual opportunity for everyone, everywhere to participate. Those impacted by PF and ILD are invited to choose a walk location in their community and gather family and friends to join.

Registration for the PFF Walk is free. Walkers who raise $100 or more will receive a commemorative PFF Walk t-shirt. To register or for more information, visit PFFWalk.org. Special thanks to the PFF Walk National Sponsors – Accredo, Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, CSL Behring, CVS Specialty Pharmacy, Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Tvardi Therapeutics and United Therapeutics.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

Contact: Dorothy Coyle

773-332-6201

SOURCE The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation