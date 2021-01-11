Pulmonary Hypertension Fund Opens at the HealthWell Foundation

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is excited to announce that it has launched a new fund to assist individuals living with pulmonary hypertension (PH). Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $10,000 in medication copayment or insurance premium assistance for a 12-month grant period to eligible Medicare patients who have annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level.

About Pulmonary Hypertension

Pulmonary Hypertension is a term used to describe high blood pressure in the lungs from any cause. PH is a condition that affects the blood vessels in the lungs, causing vessels to become stiff, damaged or narrow, making the right side of the heart work harder to pump blood through. According to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA), the most common symptoms of PH are breathlessness, fatigue and dizziness, which can be associated with many other conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma or heart disease, making PH difficult to diagnose.

There are five groups of PH based on different causes as defined by the World Health Organization.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)

Pulmonary Hypertension Due to Left Heart Disease

Pulmonary Hypertension Due to Lung Disease

Pulmonary Hypertension Due to Chronic Blood Clots in the Lungs

Pulmonary Hypertension Due to Unknown Causes

Regardless of the type, if left untreated, PH can result in right heart failure and death. There is no cure for PH, however, specific therapies are available to manage symptoms and improve quality of life. For additional information and resources, visit the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

"Prompt, accurate diagnosis and continuous treatment are essential for the pulmonary hypertension community. For people living with this potentially deadly disease, forgoing treatment is not an option," said Katie Kroner, Senior Director of Advocacy and Treatment Access for PHA. "Unfortunately, individuals living with PH often face significant financial barriers to care. Charitable assistance organizations like the HealthWell Foundation provide an essential safety net for those whose lives depend on these complex therapies. PHA is thrilled that a new resource is now available for PH community members struggling with premium and copay costs."

"Symptoms of the disease can have a dramatic impact on physical activity, making day-to-day activities extremely tiring and difficult. For people living with PH, specialty care and having the financial resources to access that care, especially for patients on Medicare, can present overwhelming challenges," said Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President. "PH is a disease that requires continued treatment. Any interruption in that treatment or going untreated can result in devastating consequences for the patient. We are proud that our dedicated donors recognize this critical need and that, thanks to their generosity, we are able to provide a financial lifeline to Medicare patients living with PH to enable them to access life-changing, potentially lifesaving, medical treatments without the added burden of figuring out how to pay for them."

To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's Pulmonary Hypertension Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 80 disease areas for more than 615,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.1 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 29th on the 2020 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Silver Spring, Md., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) is the country's oldest and largest non-profit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension (PH) community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening disease of the lungs for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve its mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers and researchers to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

