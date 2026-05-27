PULMUONE DEBUTS NEW LINE OF ASIAN-INSPIRED SINGLE-SERVE NOODLE BOWLS AT 2026 IDDBA SHOW

New Tantanmen, Dan Dan and Jajangmyeon bowls deliver authentic, restaurant-quality flavor, ready in just minutes

FULLERTON, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmuone, a globally recognized leader among Asian food manufacturers and maker of America's leading tofu brands, Nasoya and Wildwood, is debuting a new line of Asian-inspired Single-Serve Noodle Bowls at the 2026 International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) Show, taking place June 7–9 in Orlando, Florida. Show attendees can experience the new single serve noodle bowls firsthand at Booth #5209 alongside Pulmuone's broader lineup of premium offerings, elevating at-home meals with authentic global flavors.

Pulmuone’s debuts new line of Asian-inspired Single-Serve Noodle Bowls at IDDBA Show 2026.

Designed to deliver authentic, restaurant-style flavors with everyday convenience, the new Single-Serve Noodle Bowls feature fresh noodles, bold sauces and chef-inspired recipes with no extra prep or cleanup required. The launch reflects growing consumer demand for premium ready-to-enjoy meals that offer convenience without compromise.

The new lineup includes:

Tantanmen Single Bowl – A rich and savory Japanese-style ramen inspired by traditional tan tan flavors, featuring fresh ramen noodles in a creamy, umami-packed broth.

– A rich and savory Japanese-style ramen inspired by traditional tan tan flavors, featuring fresh ramen noodles in a creamy, umami-packed broth. Dan Dan Noodles Single Bowl – Fresh noodles tossed in a bold, spicy sesame sauce inspired by classic Sichuan-style dan dan noodles, delivering heat and savory flavor in every bite.

– Fresh noodles tossed in a bold, spicy sesame sauce inspired by classic Sichuan-style dan dan noodles, delivering heat and savory flavor in every bite. Jajangmyeon Single Bowl – A Korean comfort-food favorite featuring chewy noodles and a savory black bean sauce.

In addition to the new single serve noodle bowls, Pulmuone will showcase a variety of fan-favorite products at IDDBA, including Stir-Fry Udon with Korean BBQ Style Beef, Stir-Fry Noodles with Mongolian Style Beef, Pad Thai with Chicken and Teriyaki Udon with Chicken along with Chicken, Pork and Beef Potstickers served with signature dipping sauces. The booth will also feature Pulmuone's kimchi, highlighting the brand's commitment to fresh, flavorful meal solutions across multiple occasions.

"We're seeing a major shift in how consumers approach convenient meals today. They're no longer willing to compromise between convenience and quality. They want bold Asian flavors, fresh ingredients and restaurant-quality experiences that fit seamlessly into everyday life and on-the-go occasions," said Christine Tak, VP of Marketing (Global Innovation & Fresh Ready Meals) at Pulmuone Foods USA. "Our new Single-Serve Noodle Bowls were created to bring authentic Asian culinary experiences into the fresh prepared space in a way that feels approachable, premium and highly relevant to today's consumers. As we continue expanding our fresh foods platform, we see significant opportunity to reshape the deli and ready meals category through fresh Asian innovation."

The booth experience at IDDBA will feature live cooking demonstrations and product tastings throughout the show, bringing restaurant-quality dining to life through bold flavors, premium ingredients and convenient formats designed for today's consumers.

Visit Pulmuone at the 2026 IDDBA Show at Booth #5209. For more information, visit www.pulmuonefoodsusa.com or Pulmuone's Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about the 2026 IDDBA Show, please visit www.iddba.org.

About PULMUONE FOODS USA

Pulmuone Foods USA offers a variety of Asian-inspired products including dumplings, kimchi, noodles, ready meals and snacks. Pulmuone Foods USA is also home to a family of brands that offers a wide variety of delicious products that encourage a healthy and sustainable lifestyle including Nasoya, the country's #1 brand of tofu. Capturing the growing demand for plant-based foods, Pulmuone Foods USA is leading the US tofu market with nearly 70 percent market share. The Pulmuone Foods USA family of brands also includes Plantspired, Wildwood and Monterey Gourmet Foods. For more information, visit www.pulmuonefoodsusa.com.

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SOURCE Pulmuone Foods USA