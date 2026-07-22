Pulse by NABP Now Available to Dispensers to Help Improve Drug Supply Chain Safety

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) is pleased to announce that dispensers are now able to create their Pulse by NABP™ accounts. After setting up their account and claiming their facility profile, it will be a seamless process for dispensers to communicate with trading partners and respond to regulator requests. Pulse is a digital platform that facilitates greater interoperability to the drug supply chain to help protect patients from counterfeit or substandard prescription medications. This inclusive, accessible, and secure platform simplifies the process of achieving compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

Regulators began using the platform to help identify suspect products across the pharmacy supply chain in early 2026. Several chain pharmacies have been onboarding into the system as of early July. Distributors will be invited to create accounts in the fall.

"We are excited to expand the availability of Pulse by NABP to more members of the supply chain," said NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey "Al" Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. "As an Association, protecting patients is at the heart of what drives NABP every day, and we have worked with partners from across the industry to develop a platform that will help supply chain members easily and efficiently create more security in the drug supply chain."

To support organizations navigating pharmacy's complex regulatory landscape, Pulse provides access to user-friendly tools and a comprehensive network of verified relationships, enabling identification, authentication, and communication with trusted trading partners of all sizes across the supply chain. With these Pulse tools, dispensers and their trading partners can:

Provide transparency by showing Authorized Trading Partner Status.

Share preferred contacts to streamline interoperability and communication.

Enable information searches, such as Global Location Numbers and state licenses.

Interact with trading partners through trusted, secure communications.

Visit www.pulse.pharmacy to learn how NABP is simplifying DSCSA compliance for dispensers.

About Pulse by NABP

Pulse is an inclusive, accessible, and secure digital platform that simplifies the process of achieving DSCSA compliance for regulators, trading partners, and their software solution providers. Pulse provides access to user-friendly tools and a comprehensive network of verified relationships, enabling consistent communication with trusted trading partners of all sizes across the supply chain.

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial Association that assists its member boards in protecting the public health.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE National Association of Boards of Pharmacy