Pulse Check: 85% of Americans Are Worried About Money, YNAB Study Finds

YNAB's 2026 Money Mood Report reveals money worry keeps nearly half of Americans up at night

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The vast majority of Americans (85%) are worried about money right now, according to a new study commissioned by YNAB and conducted online by The Harris Poll. The Money Mood Report provides an annual pulse check on how Americans are feeling about their finances. In 2025, the study found that nearly half (46%) are losing sleep over money worries. In fact, Americans worry about money as much as their health (85%) and are even more likely to worry about money than their relationships (64%) or careers (56%).

"Americans are worried about money because nobody teaches us how to be good with it. We've accepted money worry as a fact of life but the truth is, it doesn't have to be," says YNAB founder Jesse Mecham . "The way out of money worry is to get good with money and that starts by changing how we think about it — and how we spend it."

Money Worry: As American as Apple Pie

While money-related goals and resolutions tend to be top of mind for Americans around the new year, YNAB's 2026 Money Mood Report shows that money worry is anything but seasonal, it's an ongoing reality for most. Of the nearly 221 million Americans worried about money1, 52% have been worried about money for at least three years, and 1 in 4 (27%) say they've been worried for as long as they can remember.

And for many, a high household income hasn't helped. Eighty percent of those with six-figure household incomes report feeling worried about money. In fact, 65% of Americans who are worried about money say it doesn't seem to matter how much they have—they always worry.

Every new year, millions of Americans resolve to get good with money. But without a clear plan, those resolutions rarely stick and the worry lingers.

5 Key Trends About Americans' Money Mood in 2026

The study uncovered five key trends shaping feelings about finances in America:

1. Spending Over $100 Triggers Worry

Americans were asked to self-report their 'no big deal' spending limit, the dollar amount they could spend on non-essentials without worrying. The median 'no big deal' spending limit for Americans was just $100.

2. Mental Math Drives Spending Decisions

Americans admit they don't always know what they can afford. Many are guessing or making decisions based on feelings before making a purchase. Here are some things Americans do at least sometimes when making non-essential spending decisions:

76% do mental math to determine if they can afford a purchase

48% spend money based on how they feel rather than how much they can afford

33% of Americans make purchases without knowing if they can afford it

3. Money Worry is Keeping Americans Up at Night

Nearly half (46%) of Americans who are worried about money may be counting dollars instead of sheep, saying money worries disturb their nighttime sleep. Among those who are worried about money, parents of kids under 18 (60%) are more likely than those without kids under 18 (38%) to say money worries keep them up at night. What could be on Americans' minds?

46% generally don't have enough money to cover unexpected expenses

46% often wonder where their money goes each month

45% believe they're bad, not very good, or just okay with money

4. Women Are More Burdened by Worry Than Men

While 49% of Americans say they feel guilty when they spend money to treat themselves, women are more likely to feel guilty (54%) than men (42%).

Women hit their spending worry threshold sooner — the median 'no big deal' spending limit for women is $100, whereas the median limit for men is $200. That limit is even lower for some — 1 in 4 women (25%) say it's less than $50, compared to 13% of men.

5. Younger Generations Carry Money Stress

The overwhelming majority of Gen Z and Millennials (87% and 89%, respectively) are worried about money, with 1 in 3 feeling extremely/very worried (34% Gen Z and 38% Millennials).

Two-thirds of Gen Z (65%) and over half of Millennials (56%) report generally not having enough money to cover unexpected expenses

Three in five Gen Z (62%) and 57% of Millennials report often wondering where their money goes each month

Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to carry guilt about treating themselves than Gen X and Boomers (65% and 58% vs. 48% and 30%)

Half (51%) of Americans agreed that managing money felt like a chore to them — higher among Gen Z (58%) and Millennials (63%) than Gen X (50%) and Boomers (35%)

This study paints a clear picture about Americans' overwhelming money mood: worry. But it's not their fault — nearly half (47%) of Americans don't feel they received a useful education about personal finance in school. These findings highlight the growing need for better education, shared language, and simple tools that help people feel calm, confident, and good with money.

SURVEY METHOD

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of YNAB from November 4-6, 2025, among 2,088 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected]

1Based on the 2024 CPS of 259,613,140 adults age 18+ in the United States x 85% worried about money

