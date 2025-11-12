YNAB Launches Inaugural Fan Fests, Hundreds of Superfans Gather Across the US

"The YNAB Fan Fest is a love letter to our fans," says Lindsey Burgess, CMO of YNAB. "Here, you're surrounded by people whose passion goes beyond our app. They're proud to belong to this community, eager to speak the same language, and crave in-person connection that feels more valuable than ever in our digital age."

What Happens When a Money App Throws a Party?

Part conference, part celebration, and entirely one-of-a-kind, each Fan Fest offered attendees an unforgettable lineup of activities that included:

"Spendy," an AI-powered robot that turned attendees' YNAB spending data into custom, poetic stories about their priorities.





Keynotes from financial experts helping attendees align money with their values and rewrite old money narratives.





A YNAB tattoo parlor where 36 fans got permanent YNAB-inspired ink.





Live recordings of YNAB's Budget Nerds podcast with hosts Ben Barlowe and Ernie Reppe.





A sneak peek at YNAB's new merchandise line, complete with a fashion show and Croc charms, launching online in 2026.





The surprise reveal of YNAB founder Jesse Mecham's upcoming 2026 book.

Fans came from near and far. Attendees traveled from 33 states and internationally, with one YNAB certified coach journeying more than 4,000 miles from Ecuador to be there. YNAB even awarded a "Furthest Traveled" prize to celebrate the dedication.

Longtime YNAB user and San Francisco Chronicle columnist Jessica Roy captured the feeling in her coverage of the San Diego event:

"Some of the people I spoke to at Fan Fest were born money managers. But others were like me—people with no background in math or money who felt like this budgeting tool put their lives on a better path."

Many attendees shared how meaningful it was to connect with others who understand their money values.

"There aren't many people in my day-to-day life who are as invested in this area of their lives as I am," said one attendee. "So being around others who are, and getting to chat with them without feeling self-conscious about that, was incredible."

Financial Transformation That Lasts

At a time when 85% of Americans are worried about money, according to a new study from YNAB conducted by The Harris Poll, YNAB's method offers a hopeful alternative. Recognized by Fortune , WIRED , and The TODAY Show for its cult-like following, the brand's proven money method has helped millions stop worrying about money.

The average YNAB user saves $600 in the first month and $6,000 in the first year.





92% of users report feeling less money stress since starting YNAB.





Thousands credit YNAB with better sleep, stronger relationships, and a sense of financial peace.

For many, what begins as tracking expenses grows into something bigger: confidence, clarity, and community.

An Unlikely Community with Unprecedented Fandom

In an industry known for transactions, YNAB has built connection. Fans, who call themselves "YNABers," discuss YNAB in a dedicated subreddit (one of the top 1% on the platform), lead Facebook groups, host local meetups, and even feature YNAB in wedding vows and personalized license plates.

This devotion inspired the Fan Fests and continues to shape what comes next for the money app.

What's Next for the YNAB Community?

Following the success of its inaugural Fan Fest events, YNAB plans to expand its community experiences, including:

A growing college program empowering students to start strong financially.





An expanded coaching network for personalized YNAB support.





A new merchandise store featuring fan-favorite items like "Spendfulness" keychains.





featuring fan-favorite items like "Spendfulness" keychains. Future Fan Fests in new cities across North America.

Find photos from the YNAB Fan Fests at YNAB.com/events . To learn more about YNAB—or to try it free for 34 days—visit YNAB.com .

About YNAB

YNAB is an award-winning app that has helped millions of people get good with money. The average YNAB user saves $600 in their first month and $6,000 in their first year. Recognized by Fortune , WIRED , and Real Simple's Smart Money Awards , YNAB offers a vibrant community, free workshops, podcasts, coaching, and award-winning customer support. Try YNAB free for 34 days and never worry about money again at YNAB.com .

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of YNAB from November 4-6, 2025, among 2,088 adults ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact [email protected] .

