Pulse oximetry market to grow by USD 1,139.54 million from 2022 to 2027|42% of global growth originates from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pulse oximetry market size is expected to grow by USD 1,139.54 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 8.27% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America will account for 42% of the market's overall growth. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of respiratory disorders and chronic diseases, increasing the number of surgeries, the presence of skilled physicians, and advances in healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, there is also a rising case of mortality rate due to respiratory disorders and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) over the years, resulting in early diagnosis and prevention. Hence, due to such factors, the pulse oximetry market will grow in the North American region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pulse Oximetry Market 2023-2027

Pulse Oximetry Market: Increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases to drive growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases drives the growth of the pulse oximetry market.

drives the growth of the pulse oximetry market. Pulse oximetry is used for a wide range of applications including various indications, such as endotracheal intubation, cardiac arrest, procedural sedation, asthma/chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), respiratory complaints, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), sleep disorders/sleep apnea, and shunts in cyanotic heart disease.

Furthermore, COPD is the third-leading cause of death worldwide and caused over 3.2 million deaths globally in 2022.

Hence, owing to such factors, the pulse oximetry market will grow during the forecast period.

Pulse Oximetry Market: Increasing Online Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

The increasing online marketing strategies by market vendors is an emerging pulse oximetry market trend.

by market vendors is an emerging pulse oximetry market trend. Owing to the increasing preference for home care settings, there is a shift in the marketing strategies adopted by vendors for pulse oximeters.

Various market vendors innovate new ways to market pulse oximeters to increase their market presence via online marketing activities to achieve more product sales.

Hence, due to such trends, the pulse oximetry market will grow during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Some of the key Pulse Oximetry Market Players:

The pulse oximetry market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

American Diagnostic Corp., Baxter International Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Masimo Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., OMRON Corp., SCHILLER AG, and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Pulse Oximetry Market: Segmentation Analysis

This pulse oximetry market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (bedside/desktop pulse oximeters, handheld pulse oximeters, fingertip pulse oximeters, and wrist-worn pulse oximeters), end-user (hospitals, clinics, and alternative care settings), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The bedside/desktop pulse oximeter segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. It is a type of pulse oximeter that is stationary and is placed on a desk or supported by a stand. They have wide applications to provide inpatient healthcare across hospitals and clinics. The applications include enhanced measurement accuracy, data-tracking/transmission capabilities, network connectivity/wireless connectivity options, and higher durability than other types of pulse oximeters. Thus, such applications are expected to drive the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the global pulse oximetry market during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The optometry software market in North America is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 526.96 Million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, nursing homes, and others) and type (cloud-based and web-based). The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is a key factor driving the growth of the North America optometry software market.

The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 73.7 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (modular devices and handheld devices), end-user (hospitals and clinics), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures is notably driving the market growth.

Pulse Oximetry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,139.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.09 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Diagnostic Corp., Baxter International Inc., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, General Electric Co., Halma Plc, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., ICU Medical Inc., Konica Minolta Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., Masimo Corp., Medical Information Technology Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., OMRON Corp., SCHILLER AG, and Vyaire Medical Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pulse oximetry market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global pulse oximetry market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Bedside/desktop pulse oximeters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Handheld pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Handheld pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Handheld pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Handheld pulse oximeters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Handheld pulse oximeters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Fingertip pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Fingertip pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fingertip pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Fingertip pulse oximeters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fingertip pulse oximeters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Wrist-worn pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Wrist-worn pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Wrist-worn pulse oximeters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Wrist-worn pulse oximeters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Wrist-worn pulse oximeters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Alternative care settings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Alternative care settings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Alternative care settings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Alternative care settings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Alternative care settings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 115: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 123: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 124: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 126: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Halma Plc

Exhibit 128: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Halma Plc - Key news



Exhibit 131: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Halma Plc - Segment focus

12.7 ICU Medical Inc.

Exhibit 133: ICU Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: ICU Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: ICU Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Konica Minolta Inc.

Exhibit 136: Konica Minolta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Konica Minolta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Konica Minolta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Konica Minolta Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 141: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 142: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 144: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.10 Masimo Corp.

Exhibit 146: Masimo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Masimo Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Masimo Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 149: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 150: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 152: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Mindray Bio medical Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Nihon Kohden Corp.

Exhibit 157: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Key offerings

12.14 Nonin Medical Inc.

Exhibit 161: Nonin Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Nonin Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Nonin Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Nonin Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 165: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 168: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 SCHILLER AG

Exhibit 170: SCHILLER AG - Overview



Exhibit 171: SCHILLER AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: SCHILLER AG - Key offerings

12.17 Vyaire Medical Inc.

Exhibit 173: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 174: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio