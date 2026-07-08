Pulse PEMF Honors America's 250th Anniversary with a Celebration of U.S. Manufacturing, Innovation, and Opportunity

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the United States enters the celebration of its 250th anniversary, Pulse PEMF, a U.S.-based manufacturer of pulsed electromagnetic field wellness technology, is marking the moment by reaffirming its commitment to American craftsmanship, domestic job creation, and expanding access to wellness innovation around the world.

Designed, tested, cut, sewn, and manufactured in Cartersville, Georgia, Pulse PEMF represents a growing movement of companies investing in American production at a time when many industries have increasingly shifted manufacturing overseas.

"America's 250th anniversary is more than a historic milestone. It's a moment to celebrate the spirit of ingenuity, independence, and opportunity that continues to define this country," said Scott Baider, CEO of Pulse PEMF. "We're proud that our technology is built here in the United States, by American hands, while helping support practitioners, professional sports teams and athletes, families, and wellness professionals domestically and globally."

Built in America, Designed for Global Impact

At a time when it's easy for brands in the wellness category to rely on offshore production and imported products, Pulse PEMF has chosen a different path: investing in domestic manufacturing, skilled labor, and quality control close to home.

That commitment has helped support local jobs, strengthen supply chain resilience, and create opportunities for growth in Northwest Georgia while delivering technology used by health-conscious consumers, practitioners, athletes, animal experts, and wellness professionals worldwide.

Through continued expansion, Pulse PEMF says its mission extends beyond manufacturing products. It is about creating opportunity.

"We believe innovation should elevate people," said Baider. "That includes creating meaningful work for over 100 employees, supporting entrepreneurship through our practitioner community, and helping open doors for people seeking new beginnings in their physical health or vocation."

Twenty Years of Innovation with a Philanthropic Spirit

In recognition of America's anniversary season, Pulse PEMF is also highlighting the broader social role domestic manufacturers can play in strengthening communities.

In this monumental year for the nation, Pulse will also be celebrating twenty years of business. The company points to its long-term commitment to education, partnership, and economic opportunity as part of a philosophy that wellness innovation should have an impact beyond the product itself.

From supporting independent practitioners as they build businesses, to helping Americans access life-transforming PEMF therapy, to expanding the availability of their wellness technology in international markets, the company has viewed growth as tied to service for the past 20 years.

As part of this milestone, Pulse PEMF plans to share stories throughout the year that spotlight how American manufacturing has given countless Americans a second chance at a vibrant, pain-free life.

A Different Standard of Manufacturing

As consumers increasingly seek transparency around where and how products are made, Pulse PEMF believes origin matters.

The machines and accessories are produced at the company's headquarters in the United States, an approach the company says reflects both accountability and pride.

"Made in America is not a slogan for us; it is part of how we operate," said Tony Lewis, Director of Manufacturing for Pulse PEMF. "As the nation celebrates 250 years, we can't help but feel satisfaction knowing we are contributing in our own way through innovation, jobs, and technologies created here at home."

For a quick behind-the-scenes peek at Pulse PEMF's commitment to domestic manufacturing, check out the "Made In The USA" trailer here: https://youtu.be/xjCYBbueiLg?si=NtnzsVj767XPicIQ

About Pulse PEMF

Pulse PEMF is a U.S.-based manufacturer of pulsed electromagnetic field technology, designing and producing wellness systems and accessories in Cartersville, Georgia. The company serves consumers, practitioners, sports teams, athletes, and wellness professionals worldwide, focusing on excellence in craftsmanship, innovation, and education.

Media Contact:

Zoe Babbitt

Corporate Relations & Social Media Coordinator

Pulse PEMF

770-334-2226 ext 223

[email protected]

pulsepemf.com

SOURCE Pulse PEMF