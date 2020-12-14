PulsePoint Named Crain's Best Place To Work For Fourth Year

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, a technology company revolutionizing health decisions through real-time data, today announced its selection as one of the 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for 2020 by Crain's. Ranked 24th overall and 8th amongst mid-sized companies, PulsePoint has continued to prioritize and invest in the wellbeing of its team, especially through the ongoing pandemic.

This marks the fourth time PulsePoint has been named by the prestigious listing, which each year honors top New York City employers who demonstrate a commitment to creating a supportive and empowering workplace.

"At PulsePoint, investing in our culture and team extends into every facet of our business. While we are honored to receive this recognition, we do not take it for granted given the challenging year we've experienced," said Tom Morselli, SVP of People at PulsePoint. "It is through the collaborative and passionate efforts of our amazing team members that we are able to maintain such a vibrant and supportive company culture, even in these trying times. While our culture has traditionally been rooted in the energy and collaboration that thrives when we are together as a team, the circumstances of this past year, our shared experiences and tenacity have brought us closer as a team."

Crain's Best Places to Work in New York City list, identifies companies that go "above and beyond" for their employees. Companies are evaluated based on an employer questionnaire (25%) and employee survey (75%) on topics such as work environment, employee engagement, satisfaction, and benefits, as well as corporate culture. More than 20,000 employees working in New York City from a wide array of industries across the five boroughs were surveyed. Crain's conducts the annual study in conjunction with independent research company, Best Companies Group.

Crain's recognized the winning companies and unveiled final rankings at a virtual event on December 3. A complete list of companies selected is available online and in the December print edition Crain's New York Business.

"As we continue to grow and scale, we look forward to adding new talented team members who will continue to add to our amazing culture," said Morselli.

