PulsePoint Scales HCP Omnichannel Offering with Reddit Integration

Reddit media now powered by advanced HCP-level targeting and measurement

NEWARK, N.J., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading technology company transforming health marketing, today announced a significant expansion of its omnichannel capabilities through a new integration with Reddit. With this integration, healthcare marketers can activate PulsePoint's proprietary healthcare professional (HCP) audience segments directly on Reddit and seamlessly coordinate these buys with campaigns running across PulsePoint's broader omnichannel ecosystem.

Industry research suggests that a substantial proportion of HCPs engage with social platforms to connect with peers, exchange points of view, discuss medical questions, and consume educational information. Through PulsePoint's Audience Manager capability, healthcare marketers can create dynamic, verified HCP target lists to reach and engage with their target audiences on Reddit, built around clinical intent, digital interests, and brand relevance.

Reddit campaigns delivered through PulsePoint benefit from:

Self-serve activation within a high-engagement social channel used by a large and diverse number of U.S. healthcare professionals

within a high-engagement social channel used by a large and diverse number of U.S. healthcare professionals Coordinated omnichannel orchestration using PulsePoint's interoperable audiences and data across Reddit and other social channels, programmatic display, EHR, DOOH, and more

using PulsePoint's interoperable audiences and data across Reddit and other social channels, programmatic display, EHR, DOOH, and more NPI-level omnichannel campaign measurement delivering actionable insights on engaged HCPs across channel activations, including NPI, profession, and detailed site visit data such as day, time, and referral source

delivering actionable insights on engaged HCPs across channel activations, including NPI, profession, and detailed site visit data such as day, time, and referral source Audience intelligence optimized for outcomes, enabling social platforms to deliver stronger ROI

"Healthcare professionals are increasingly turning to community platforms to explore clinical topics, evaluate new therapies, and engage in peer-to-peer discussion," said Ezra Suveyke, Chief Product Officer at PulsePoint. "With this expansion of our omnichannel ecosystem, we're giving brands the ability to engage HCPs on Reddit in a way that's responsive to HCPs' behavior across other channels and their interactions with the brand."

In Q4 2025 , the number of daily active uniques (DAUq) on Reddit increased by 19% year over year, with views to health topics on Reddit growing over 61% year over year. Active medical communities such as r/medicine and other clinically focused subreddits attract medical professionals who use the platform to stay informed, share insights, seek advice, and debate emerging trends.

For marketers looking to move beyond social metrics, PulsePoint's exclusive HCP365 solution provides granular, NPI-specific insights across channels, including site visits, search activity, and email engagement, delivering a more complete view of HCP behavior and impact.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a division of Internet Brands, is an award-winning marketing technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and consumer populations with an unprecedented level of accuracy—delivering unparalleled results to the clients we serve. For more information, visit www.pulsepoint.com .

SOURCE PulsePoint