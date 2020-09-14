PulsePoint's Digital Health Forum 'The Future was Today' to Explore the Rapid Transformational Change Occurring Within Healthcare

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading technology company using real-time data to accelerate health outcomes, is set to host their second bi-annual Digital Health Forum in October. Themed " The Future was Today, " the event is designed around discussions aiming to disentangle many of the challenges within healthcare and rewrite an ideal vision that capitalizes on the opportunities technology and health data present.

PulsePoint prides itself in being a forward moving company, a sentiment captured in its corporate tagline, 'Leading Health Forward'. With this event, the company is leaning into the change we're currently going through and enlisting other forward-oriented minds to collectively re-envision how we use data and technology to help people make better health decisions.

Many big minds are trying to work through the current business challenges created by the pandemic. PulsePoint wants to look beyond, to address key issues facing healthcare, specifically around what health data will look like in five years, how rules are being re-written and what new behaviors are being formed. While no one can see that far ahead, PulsePoint is crafting the event to stimulate an exchange of ideas and creative thinking, with the ultimate goal of making us all more purposeful in charting a smart, productive and compassionate way forward.

The forum will feature an eclectic mix of multidisciplinary speakers including doctors, health policy officials, futurists, disruptors, technologists, journalists, non-profits, media personalities, and even teens representing the voices of tomorrow. Key headliners include Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the FDA, Bob Garfield, co-host of On the Media and Dr. Amy Zalman, CEO of Prescient and Professor of Foresight at Georgetown University.

PulsePoint's last Digital Health Forum, at Lincoln Center in 2018, focused on ' Radical Health Personalization ' and explored topics such as consumer privacy, health data security, personalized medicine and humanitarianism in digital health.

"PulsePoint's Digital Health Forum is a foundational event for the health industry as data and technology intercepts with the huge transformational shift we are seeing in the market. The year 2020 will be viewed as a point in time when the health industry fundamentally embraced digital technology and finally turned their backs on the analog world that has slowed down its progress for so many years," said PulsePoint CEO, Sloan Gaon. "We're bringing experts together from different parts of health, technology and media to dig into what's new, what's next and what's actionable."

The event will be held virtually on October 6th. Register at TheFutureWasToday.com

