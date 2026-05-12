Pulte Family Charitable Foundation Announces $150,000 Grant to Support Flood Recovery in Northern Michigan

The Salvation Army Cheboygan County to distribute aid as matching grant helps double donations for flood-impacted families

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation has announced a $150,000 grant to support flood recovery efforts across Cheboygan, Emmet, and Presque Isle Counties, as families continue to navigate the aftermath of historic flooding in Spring 2026.

Of the total grant, $50,000 will be released immediately to address urgent needs such as temporary housing, emergency assistance, and other critical recovery support. The remaining $100,000 will be designated as a dollar-for-dollar matching grant for donations made directly to The Salvation Army Cheboygan County's Flood Relief Fund for Our Northern Michigan Neighbors. Only gifts made to this fund will qualify for the match, doubling donations from individuals, families, and organizations at a critical moment in the recovery effort.

The Salvation Army in Cheboygan County will administer and oversee the distribution of funds, working directly with local households to assess needs and aid. With experienced caseworkers and established systems, the organization can deliver aid efficiently while ensuring proper reporting and accountability.

Funds will support ongoing recovery efforts for those facing loss, displacement, and the challenges of rebuilding.

"This is about meeting the moment," said Nancy Pulte Rickard. "Families need help now, and by matching every dollar given to this fund, we're inviting others to step forward with us—knowing their support will go twice as far when it matters most."

"Right now, families are facing incredibly difficult decisions – how to rebuild and what comes next," said Natalie MacClugage, business manager for The Salvation Army in Cheboygan County. "This support provides more than immediate relief. It gives people stability, dignity and a path forward during an uncertain time of their life."

To contribute, please make checks payable to The Salvation Army Cheboygan County and include "Flood Relief Fund for Our Northern Michigan Neighbors" in the memo line. Mail your donation to 444 S. Main St., Cheboygan, MI 49721. You can also donate online here. Gifts must be made directly to this fund to qualify for the matching grant.

For additional information, please contact The Salvation Army Cheboygan Service Center by calling 231-627-9003.

Media Contacts: Caroline Smith Andrea Kenski Pulte Family Charitable Foundation The Salvation Army 561-544-0955 248-918-8532 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Pulte Family Charitable Foundation