Pulumi Closes the AI Deployment Gap with Agent-Native Infrastructure and Superintelligence Partnerships

SEATTLE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New integrations with AI industry leaders lower barriers to AI application development and deployment. Neo agent capabilities bring infrastructure operations to the surfaces where developers, platform teams, and AI agents already work.

Pulumi, the infrastructure-as-code platform, adopted by innovative engineering teams including Snowflake, Supabase and Wiz, today announced a suite of new product capabilities and industry partnerships that help developers, platform teams, and the AI agents they work alongside deploy infrastructure quickly and safely at scale. The announcements include new providers for NVIDIA and CoreWeave, as well as agent-native capabilities that extend Neo, Pulumi's platform-engineering AI agent, into the tools and workflows that teams use every day.

The Deployment Gap in the Age of AI Agents

Agentic coding tools like Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, Cursor, and GitHub Copilot have changed how developers write code. But deploying and operating cloud infrastructure is a different problem. It requires context that lives outside the editor: the state of running infrastructure, the policies the organization enforces, the operational signals from monitoring and incident systems, and the governance trail that production workloads demand. Generating code is fast, but deploying it safely is what teams actually struggle with.

"The gap between generating code and getting it safely into production is the defining bottleneck of the AI era," said Joe Duffy, CEO of Pulumi. "We're building the infrastructure platform that closes that gap for human engineers, for platform teams, and for the AI agents that are increasingly part of every development workflow."

New Agent-Native Capabilities

Pulumi is extending Neo along three dimensions: the surfaces where teams work, the systems Neo can reason over, and the cadence on which Neo runs. Together, they make Neo a more capable infrastructure agent without changing how teams maintain control.

Neo where you work

Neo, first introduced in late 2025 for Pulumi Cloud, is now available in three new surfaces. In the Pulumi CLI, developers invoke Neo directly from the terminal to scaffold, deploy, and operate cloud infrastructure without leaving their workflow. In GitHub, teams mention @neo on pull requests to investigate failures, propose fixes, and review changes alongside their human reviewers. In Slack, @neo joins the channels where infrastructure conversations already happen, picking up context from incident threads and team discussions. Each surface provides Neo with more context about where the work is happening.

Neo connected to your stack

The new Pulumi Integration Catalog lets administrators extend Neo with the tools and systems their organization already uses. Through remote MCP servers, Neo can reason over data from Datadog, GitHub, Linear, Sentry, and a growing list of others. Through CLI integrations starting with kubectl, Neo can act on the systems where infrastructure actually runs. Neo now reasons not only over Pulumi state but also over the entire operational picture.

Neo on a schedule

Recurring Neo tasks let teams delegate work that needs to keep happening, with results delivered as pull requests that flow through normal review processes. Drift detection, dependency updates, compliance audits, and policy checks can now run on the cadence the team chooses. Scheduled tasks inherit the same policy enforcement, RBAC, and audit controls as interactive Neo tasks, so delegation extends across time without governance gaps.

"I started looking at Pulumi and I recognized the problems that we were trying to solve around the reliable deployment of infrastructure from code, and also managing fairly complex configuration across a number of accounts… this is a company who are making a bet and making an investment on agentic solutions," said Ewan Dawson, CTO, Compostable AI.

Pulumi Cloud fully available in the CLI

All of Pulumi Cloud is natively available in Pulumi's CLI – designed for both human and agent consumption. Any action you can do in the Pulumi Cloud console, now and in the future, has an ergonomic CLI command associated with it along with agent-friendly flags, well formatted responses.

Superintelligence Partnerships

Pulumi is collaborating with leaders in the superintelligence space, with new integrations and reference architectures designed to simplify AI training and inference workloads at scale:

NVIDIA

Pulumi is shipping the first-ever IaC provider for NVIDIA AI Cluster Runtime (AICR), bringing predictability and repeatability to GPU configuration for Kubernetes clusters. The integration enables teams to snapshot known-good combinations of GPU drivers, OS kernels, and Kubernetes versions and apply those snapshots as criteria for future deployments, eliminating the configuration drift that plagues GPU-intensive workloads. Pulumi is a participant in NVIDIA's Inception program.

CoreWeave

CoreWeave and Pulumi are shipping integrations for CoreWeave and Weights & Biases, giving AI teams infrastructure-as-code access to CoreWeave's purpose-built AI platform. Together, these integrations connect the full model development workflow, from compute provisioning through training, optimization, and deployment, so teams can move from experimentation to production without switching tools.

Resources

The new capabilities announced are available today and throughout the rest of this week. To learn more, visit pulumi.com or to dive deeper, pulumi.com/blog/the-agentic-infrastructure-era details about our vision for the future and the new capabilities available today.

About Pulumi

Pulumi is the platform the agentic infrastructure era runs on. By modeling cloud infrastructure in real programming languages — Python, TypeScript, Go, C#, Java, and more — Pulumi gives both engineering teams and AI agents a single substrate for provisioning, governing, and operating infrastructure across every cloud and SaaS provider. Built-in verifiability, policy enforcement, and audit trails make agentic infrastructure work safe at production scale. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including leading AI labs, hyperscalers, and Fortune 500 enterprises, Pulumi is how the next decade of infrastructure gets built. For more information, visit pulumi.com.

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SOURCE Pulumi