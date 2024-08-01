Pumping IS Breastfeeding: Willow Launches Campaign To Expand The Breastfeeding Conversation During World Breastfeeding Week and Beyond

The Femtech leader partners with SimpliFed, Birth By Us, and more to tackle the stigma of pumping for breastfeeding mothers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Willow Innovations, Inc. (Willow), the Femtech leader disrupting the breastfeeding and pumping industry for over a decade, is once again challenging breastfeeding norms that no longer serve modern mothers. Today, celebrating World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, the mom-led brand launched its " Pumping IS Breastfeeding " campaign to shift the conversation about breastfeeding and what it means to pump.

The dialogue on breastfeeding often neglects the role pumping plays in allowing mothers to meet their feeding goals, creating a stigma that pumping is not breastfeeding. At a time when American moms lack federal paid family leave and 1 in 4 new moms return to work two weeks postpartum, pumping is a necessary part of the breastfeeding journey. Yet moms don't feel proud or supported in their pumping experience. According to the 2024 State of Feeding survey 1, 87% of new mothers pump, yet only 45% feel proud of pumping. In addition, nearly 40% of new moms reported receiving no support or education on pumping from healthcare providers.

The new campaign from Willow affirms that "Pumping IS Breastfeeding" and provides moms with resources that reflect the full breastfeeding journey. Moms will have access to educational and expert content focused on every aspect of breastfeeding, including pumping. Willow is also debuting a new video series featuring International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLC) and Willow Mom Coaches, answering moms' most pressing questions about breastfeeding, how to navigate the pumping journey, what it means to exclusively pump, and more.

The campaign will also include community engagement opportunities in partnership with mom-trusted voices. Willow is collaborating with SimpliFed , its digital IBCLC support service partner, and Birth By Us , a pregnancy and postpartum app designed by and for Black women, to elevate the conversation and provide moms with supportive breastfeeding resources.

"In the U.S., new mothers receive very little support, and we are too often caught in judgmental 'mommy wars' over the right way to feed your baby. What new moms need is encouragement to thrive on their real feeding journeys," said Sarah O'Leary, mom of two and CEO of Willow. "The majority of new mothers want to breastfeed, and the reality is most moms will introduce pumping, sometimes exclusively, for various reasons. And, they deserve to feel proud of their journey. It's time for our breastfeeding conversations to be more inclusive of pumping and align with real experiences."

According to the CDC, more than 80% of mothers initiate breastfeeding, and 71% plan to breastfeed for one year. However, due to various health and societal reasons, only 40% of mothers reach their feeding goals. Pumping is vital in allowing many moms to reach their feeding goals and give their babies breast milk for longer.

"Any amount of breast milk, whether it's from the breast or the bottle, is beneficial - and we know having holistic support and effective tools make it more feasible. Our research shows that moms who pump, specifically with Willow, are more likely to reach their breastfeeding goals and provide breast milk longer," said O'Leary.

About Willow

1Willow, Bobbie, and SimpliFed conducted the State of Feeding survey between August 10 and September 18, 2023. The survey comprised 1,899 U.S. expecting and new parents who had a baby last year. Respondents were asked questions to understand their feeding goals, expectations, and realities, with a larger goal of identifying how brands can create a more supportive feeding journey. Economist, Professor, and Bobbie MotherBoard member Emily Oster synthesized the data into key findings.

