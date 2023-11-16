Pumpkin Pet Insurance Joins Pawlicy Advisor's Marketplace

The partnership will expand Pawlicy's network of extensive pet insurance solutions, offering pet owners even more industry-leading policy options

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pawlicy Advisor , the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association, today announces its collaboration with Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. , a premier provider of pet insurance plans for dogs and cats. This latest partnership enhances Pawlicy Advisor's online platform with more personalized policy suggestions, ensuring optimal coverage for each pet's needs.

As a result of the economic impact on the affordability of veterinary services, 92% of veterinary professionals agree that pet insurance leads to better care, according to Pawlicy Advisor findings . Pumpkin's addition to Pawlicy Advisor's marketplace aims to help more pet parents enroll in a plan by expanding the platform's community of insurance policies to further improve its recommendations for each unique pet.

"We're thrilled to welcome Pumpkin to Pawlicy Advisor's rapidly growing independent marketplace," said Woody Mawhinney, CEO & co-founder of Pawlicy Advisor. "Our mission is to make sure every pet is able to get the care they need, and including Pumpkin's offerings in our platform will help further this mission."

Founded in 2020, Pumpkin is a premiere pet insurance provider and pet care company launched by Zoetis, the world's largest animal health company and a staple in the veterinary community. Pumpkin offers pet insurance plans with extensive coverage for a wide range of accidents, illnesses, and veterinary services. They also offer non-insurance wellness packages that pet owners can optionally add to their Pumpkin insurance plans to get coverage for essential preventive care services year-round. With best-in-class plans for all breeds and pets 8 weeks and older, Pumpkin is dedicated to expanding the number of insured pets across the U.S.

"We are proud to join Pawlicy Advisor's comprehensive network of pet care solutions," said Alexandre Douzet, CEO at Pumpkin. "We at Pumpkin share a common goal with Pawlicy of ensuring our beloved pets have the best coverage possible. Because we believe with the best coverage, more pets can access gold-standard veterinary care that extends their lives. And this starts with equipping pet parents with the tools they need to select the right plan for their pet. We look forward to reaching more pet owners through the marketplace of personalized recommendations."

For more information about the partnership and Pawlicy Advisor's pet insurance marketplace, please visit: pawlicy.com . For more information about Pumpkin, please visit: www.pumpkin.care .

About Pawlicy Advisor

Pawlicy Advisor is the leading, independent pet insurance marketplace recommended by the American Animal Hospital Association. Offering personalized comparisons based on breed-specific attributes and total cost predictions for the lifetime of the pet, Pawlicy Advisor's data-driven model brings transparency and simplicity to shopping across top pet insurance providers. Pawlicy Advisor is used by veterinary practices across the country to streamline and outsource the pet insurance conversation to a licensed third party. Pawlicy Advisor's team of pet parents and veterinary advisors are dedicated to making it easy and affordable to do the right thing for our animal companions - and have served over three million pet parents to date.

About Pumpkin

Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. ("Pumpkin") is an innovative and fast-growing provider of pet insurance plans and preventive care packages founded to help pets live their longest and healthiest lives. Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans offer dog and cat owners advanced veterinary care coverage for accidents and illnesses. Pumpkin also offers a Preventive Essentials wellness package that pet owners can add to their insurance plan to get refunds for routine care veterinarians recommend, such as crucial vaccines, an annual wellness exam, and early diagnostic screenings. It's not insurance, but an optional add-on benefit that can help pet owners make more proactive, data-informed care decisions based on their pet's unique health needs. All pet insurance plans offered by Pumpkin provide reimbursement for covered care administered by any licensed veterinary clinic in the U.S. and Canada.

Pumpkin Pet Insurance policies do not cover pre-existing conditions. Waiting periods, annual deductible, co-insurance, benefit limits and exclusions may apply. For full terms, visit pumpkin.care/insurancepolicy. Products, discounts, and rates may vary and are subject to change. Insurance products are underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #2658; Scottsdale, AZ), or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113; Morristown, NJ); and are administered & produced by Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. ("Pumpkin") (NPN #19084749; New York, NY; CA License #6001617). Pumpkin is a licensed insurance agency, not an insurer, and receives compensation based on the premiums for the insurance policies it sells. Preventive Essentials is not an insurance policy and is not available in all states. It is offered as an optional add-on non-insurance benefit. Pumpkin is responsible for the product & administration. For full terms, visit pumpkin.care/customeragreement.

SOURCE Pawlicy Advisor