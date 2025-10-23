Pumpkin Pet Insurance Now Part of the PetDesk Pet Insurance Guide for Smarter, Connected Pet Care

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pumpkin Pet Insurance , one of the nation's fastest-growing pet insurance and wellness brands, is now part of the PetDesk Pet Insurance Guide — a trusted resource within the PetDesk app — the highest-rated pet health app on the iOS app store with over 7 million users. This new partnership furthers Pumpkin's commitment to making pet insurance education and plan evaluation easier for pet parents by integrating with a pet care tool they are already using.

With only 41% of U.S. adults able to cover a $1,000 emergency out of pocket , helping pet parents understand how pet insurance can ease the cost of care is more critical than ever. Pumpkin's integration with client engagement software like PetDesk helps bridge this gap.

"We're thrilled to now feature Pumpkin Pet Insurance in our Pet Insurance Guide," said Branon Hanono, Chief Commercial Officer at Petvisor, the parent company of PetDesk. "Pumpkin combines excellent plan options, outstanding service, and strong support for veterinary teams, helping ensure pet parents have coverage options that truly benefit their pets and allow clinics to deliver their best care."

Through this integration, pet owners can learn about Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans and get a quote right where they already manage their pets' care — alongside their appointment scheduling, vaccine reminders, and medication alerts.

"Pet insurance should be more than a safety net — it should make caring for pets simpler and smarter," said Matt Sherman, Chief Marketing Officer at Pumpkin Pet Insurance. "Our inclusion in the PetDesk Pet Insurance Guide underscores our commitment to empowering pet parents and supporting veterinary teams with integrated tools that improve outcomes for pets."

For veterinary teams, it means less administrative back-and-forth and more seamless communication. By giving their clients everything they need in one place, practices can more easily guide pet owners through their care options, improve compliance, and focus on delivering high-quality care.

Learn more about how Pumpkin Pet Insurance is supporting veterinary teams and their practices at https://www.pumpkin.care/for-veterinarians/

About Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. ("Pumpkin") is the highest-rated pet insurance provider on Google as of February 2025, and one of the fastest-growing pet insurance and wellness brands in the U.S. Designed for modern dog and cat owners, Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans help cover advanced veterinary care for accidents and illnesses, helping pets live their longest and healthiest lives. Pumpkin offers a variety of plans, with up to 90% reimbursement for covered care administered by any licensed veterinary clinic in the U.S. and Canada. Learn more by visiting pumpkin.care.

For terms and conditions, visit: https://www.pumpkin.care/sample-plan/. Products are underwritten by either Independence American Insurance Company (NAIC #26581), or United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113), and produced by Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. ("Pumpkin") (NPN #19084749; CA License #6001617). Premiums are based on and may increase or decrease due to the age of your pet, the species or breed of your pet, and your home address.

About PetDesk and Petvisor

PetDesk, a Petvisor company, is the leading client engagement software provider for veterinary practices and pet service businesses. Its platform offers a suite of tools, including the #1 rated pet health mobile app, designed to help clinics streamline operations, automate communications, and improve client satisfaction. Learn more at petdesk.com

SOURCE Pumpkin Pet Insurance