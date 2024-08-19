Pumpkin Spice season has arrived at Tim Hortons US restaurants, along with new Caramel Apple Lattes and returning Fall favorites!

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't have to wait for fall to hit to start savoring the cozy vibes of the Tim Hortons US Fall Menu featuring a lineup of Pumpkin Spice beverages and baked goods, Caramel Apple Lattes, Maple Cinnamon Sugar Cold Brew, and a new Chai Latte blend!

Here's a look at the new Tims Fall Menu, beginning on August 21st:

Tim Hortons' U.S. Fall Menu features a lineup of Pumpkin Spice beverages and baked goods, Caramel Apple Lattes, Maple Cinnamon Sugar Cold Brew, and a new Chai Latte blend.

NEW FALL FLAVORS THIS YEAR



Caramel Apple Latte : A creamy espresso-based beverage with a fusion of natural apple, caramel, and cinnamon flavors, finished with whipped topping and a caramel drizzle. Available iced or hot.



: A creamy espresso-based beverage with a fusion of natural apple, caramel, and cinnamon flavors, finished with whipped topping and a caramel drizzle. Available iced or hot. New Chai Latte Blend : Now creamier and richer, the new Tims Chai Lattes have a delicious combination of black tea, bold exotic spices, honey, and vanilla flavor. Try it as original or vanilla. Available iced or hot starting September 18 th.

RETURNING FALL FAVORITES

Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp ® : Our signature sweet, frozen blended coffee beverage with Pumpkin Spice flavor, finished with whipped topping and Pumpkin Spice-flavored drizzle.



Our signature sweet, frozen blended coffee beverage with Pumpkin Spice flavor, finished with whipped topping and Pumpkin Spice-flavored drizzle. Pumpkin Spice Latte: A creamy espresso-based beverage with Pumpkin Spice flavor, finished with whipped topping and Pumpkin Spice-flavored drizzle. Available iced or hot.



A creamy espresso-based beverage with Pumpkin Spice flavor, finished with whipped topping and Pumpkin Spice-flavored drizzle. Available iced or hot. Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew with Cold Foam : Our classic iced Cold Brew coffee, steeped for 16 hours, with Pumpkin Spice flavor and a swirl of cream. It is topped off with cold foam and a Pumpkin Spice-flavored drizzle for a festive treat.



: Our classic iced Cold Brew coffee, steeped for 16 hours, with Pumpkin Spice flavor and a swirl of cream. It is topped off with cold foam and a Pumpkin Spice-flavored drizzle for a festive treat. Pumpkin Spice Donut: A Pumpkin Spice-flavored crinkle ring donut coated with a sugary sweet glaze.



A Pumpkin Spice-flavored crinkle ring donut coated with a sugary sweet glaze. Pumpkin Spice Muffin: A Pumpkin Spice-flavored muffin filled with a sweet, cream cheese filling.



A Pumpkin Spice-flavored muffin filled with a sweet, cream cheese filling. Maple Cinnamon Sugar Cold Brew: Our classic iced Cold Brew coffee with a blend of maple syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon flavors and a swirl of cream. It is topped off with cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon. Try it with Chobani Oatmilk for a non-dairy alternative.



Our classic iced Cold Brew coffee with a blend of maple syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon flavors and a swirl of cream. It is topped off with cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon. Try it with Chobani Oatmilk for a non-dairy alternative. Maple Waffle Sandwich : Sweet maple waffles layered with bacon or sausage, melty American cheese, and a freshly cracked egg available starting September 18 th.

