Smucker's® Fruit Spreads Get a New Look for the First Time in 30 Years, Reimagining Its Iconic '90s Design with a Fresh, Flavor-Forward Take

While food and culture are embracing a renewed love for all things '90s, Smucker's is leaning into the nostalgia consumers know and love, then evolving it. Consumers will still enjoy the same quality, trusted ingredients and delicious flavor they expect from Smucker's jams, now wrapped in a look that feels brighter, bolder, and more expressive. The update honors Smucker's fruit spreads most recognizable elements while celebrating the power of transformative flavor to make every bite, meal, and moment yummier.

The refreshed design keeps the brand's iconic gingham front and center — literally. The beloved, fashion-forward pattern now appears on both the lid and the front label, giving it even more presence on the shelf. The biggest visual change? Distinct, vibrant colors for each flavor, paired with bigger, bolder fruit imagery.

"This redesign was about honoring the Smucker's brand's most iconic assets and evolving them with modern intention," said Dayna Lewallen, Senior Design Manager, Creative & Design at The J.M. Smucker Co.

The new look celebrates the many ways Smucker's jam enhances every moment and adds a pop of sweetness to every bite — from everyday breakfast to morning snacking and so much more. A fashion-forward jar that earns a spot on a charcuterie board, a flavor that transforms a plain yogurt bowl, a finishing touch that ups the magic on pretty much anything. Same great fruit spread. A whole lot more freedom to enjoy your way.

New jars will begin rolling out on shelves this spring, inviting consumers to explore more flavor, more fun, and more ways to make everyday moments a little sweeter. For more information, please visit https://www.smuckers.com/.

Why change the Smucker's® packaging after 30 years?

Our iconic design that consumers know and love was ready to step into modernity. By refreshing our assets, we aimed to make it easier for consumers to quickly spot the flavor they love through bright colors and fruit-forward imagery, all while maintaining the comforting, homemade feel that has defined Smucker's jams for generations.

What is happening with the iconic Smucker's® gingham pattern?

Fans love the gingham. In fact, so much so that we've expanded it. The pattern is now featured on the front label in addition to the lid, keeping the signature Smucker's feel front and center.

Will the recipe or taste of the Smucker's® fruit spread change with the new packaging?

While the jar is getting a makeover, the fruit spread inside remains exactly the same, with all the same ingredients, flavor and quality consumers know and love. Smucker's remains committed to delivering the taste that has made us a household staple for generations.

About The J. M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

Media Contact:

Sarah Pryor

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SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.