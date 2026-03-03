Pura Unveils the Pura x Malala Fund Collection: A Purpose-Driven Fragrance Collection Inspired by Girls, Local Leaders, and the Transformative Power of Education

SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura, a home-fragrance company committed to creating meaningful experiences through scent, is proud to debut the Pura x Malala Fund Collection—four fragrances inspired by the courage of girls who are pursuing their right to learn and by Malala Fund's transformative work across Brazil, Nigeria, Tanzania, and Pakistan.

Pura x Malala Fund Fragrance Collection

Malala Fund, founded by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, champions a world where every girl can access and complete 12 years of education. Their work spans some of the world's most challenging contexts globally, where girls face steep barriers to completing their education, and where locally led, community-rooted solutions are creating powerful, lasting change.

After four years of partnership, Pura's philanthropic collaboration with Malala Fund finds new expression through a collection that scents with a purpose. Each fragrance draws inspiration from the dedication of local advocates, the strength and hope of girls fighting for their education, and the beauty and spirit of the communities they call home. Together, these elements shaped a scent collection designed to honor Malala Fund's mission through the evocative power of scent.

"Malala Fund's work reminds us that when girls learn, communities grow stronger and the world becomes more equitable," said Bruno Lima, Pura's CEO and Founder. "We created this collection as a love letter to the girls and the places that inspired it—each fragrance a tribute to their courage, creativity, and hope."

From Brazil's lush rainforest and salty beaches to Nigeria's red-earth villages, from Pakistan's soaring mountain ranges to Tanzania's chai-scented spice markets, each country holds a distinct rhythm and beauty. These landscapes, rich in culture and alive with possibility, inspired the fragrance design of the Pura x Malala Fund Collection.

The collection was designed to reflect both the diversity and unity of Malala Fund's global movement: girls advocating for their futures, local leaders driving change, and communities evolving to build a brighter and more inclusive world. Every fragrance embodies the belief that education is freedom and that unlocking opportunity for girls unlocks opportunity for everyone.

Brazil: Breath of Courage

Bold. Determined. Creative.

Inspired by Brazil's vibrant heritage of tropical fruits and by the determination and creativity embodied by the girls who call Brazil home.

Passionfruit | Acai | Coconut

Pakistan: Future in Bloom

Ambitious. Brave. Purposeful.

Inspired by Pakistan's national fruit and flower, mango and jasmine, and by the hope and encouragement embodied by the girls who call Pakistan home.

Mango | Jasmine | Cedarwood

Tanzania: Heart on Fire Optimistic. Fearless. Dynamic.

Our perfumers wanted to capture the rich spices rooted in the region's long history while celebrating the bright, joyful energy of the girls who call Tanzania home.

Cardamom | Clove | Black pepper

Nigeria: Hope for Tomorrow

Resilient. Resourceful. Passionate.

Our perfumers wanted to pay homage to the land, its arid scents, and celebrate the youthful and energetic spirit of the girls who call Nigeria home.

Starfruit | Hyacinth | Patchouli

"Pura has been a thoughtful partner for four years, and this collection reflects a shared belief that girls' education is one of the most powerful investments we can make," said Lena Alfi, CEO of Malala Fund. "We hope these fragrances spark curiosity, conversation, and action to support girls and the local leaders defending their right to learn and helping them unlock their potential."

In addition to Pura's annual investment in Malala Fund, 8% of net revenue from the Pura x Malala Fund Collection will be donated directly to Malala Fund in support of their mission.

The Pura x Malala Fund Collection is available now at pura.com.

To learn more about Malala Fund's mission and impact, visit malala.org.

About Pura

Pura is a home fragrance company dedicated to enhancing everyday life through meaningful scent experiences. Guided by a belief in connection, community, and purpose, Pura partners with organizations around the world to help tell stories that matter.

About Malala Fund

Malala Fund works for a world where all girls can learn and choose their own futures. Founded by Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai and her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, the organization helps ensure every girl can access and complete 12 years of education to build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to shape her own life.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Pura