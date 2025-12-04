Pura x Pantone Partner On Limited-Edition Fragrance Inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year 2026: Cloud Dancer

Overline: An exploration of color experienced as scent

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura, the authority in smart home fragrance that marries premium fragrance with innovative technology, announces its newest collaboration as an official brand partner with Pantone, the global color authority, to celebrate the Pantone Color of the Year 2026: PANTONE® 11-4201 Cloud Dancer—a lofty, ethereal white whose billowy presence evokes serenity, clarity, and renewal. This exclusive collaboration translates Cloud Dancer's tranquil, sensorial calm into fragrance form: an invitation to slow down, breathe deeply, and rediscover the beauty of simplicity through scent.

Pura x Pantone Cloud Dancer

Developed with esteemed perfumers Clement Gavarry and Erwan Raguenes at dsm-Firmenich, Cloud Dancer captures the color's soothing stillness in a fresh, ethereal fragrance that invites you to disconnect from the busyness of the world, and exhale in the serenity of self. The fragrance enlightens with top notes of airy bergamot and freesia lifted into luminous magnolia and solar bloom, grounded by soft musk, amber, and sandalwood for a scent that quiets the mind and recenters the soul.

"Scent, like color, has the power to shift emotions," says Mara Dumski, Pura's Chief Fragrance Experience Officer. This captures Pura's ability to bring color, and the mood it evokes, to life through scent. "With Cloud Dancer, we wanted to create a sensory interpretation of calm, a moment of quiet amidst the noise. It's about new beginnings and simply being."

"An airy white hue, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer opens space for creativity, allowing imagination to wander and drift so that new insights and bold ideas can emerge and take shape" says Laurie Pressman, Vice President, Pantone Color Institute™. "Pura's creativity and scent expertise brings Cloud Dancer to another level, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in a serene and calming sensory experience."

The Pura x Pantone Cloud Dancer fragrance will launch December 4, 2025, exclusively on Pura.com for a limited time retailing for $16.99.

