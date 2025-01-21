Pura x Pantone Partner for the Pantone Color of the Year 2025, a First in Home Fragrance Category

The Smart Home Fragrance Brand to Launch Limited Edition Diffuser + Set of Two Fragrances

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pura, the smart home fragrance company that marries premium fragrance with innovative technology, is announced today as one of Pantone's ofﬁcial brand partners in celebration of Pantone's selection of PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse as the Pantone Color of the Year 2025. As Pantone's ﬁrst home fragrance brand partner, Pura will launch a limited edition diffuser matching the Mocha Mousse colorway in addition to a set of two indulgent fragrances inspired by the color, available January 21, 2025.

Pura x Pantone Color of The Year Diffuser and Fragrance Set

Pantone, the global color authority and provider of professional color language standards and digital solutions for the design community, introduced PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, an evocative soft brown that transports our senses into the pleasure and deliciousness it inspires as the Pantone Color of the Year selection for 2025.

To capture the comforting, harmonious and delectable essence of PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse through scent, Pura collaborated with esteemed perfumer Erwan Raguenes at dsm-Firmenich to develop two fragrances that will be sold together as a set. Mocha Moments combines top notes of melted chocolate and roasted brown sugar, middle notes of coffee, mocha foam, and hazelnut, and bottom notes of vanilla, amber, and smoked cedar to create an addictive gourmand aroma. Mocha Suede combines top notes of coffee bean, cardamom, and walnut, middle notes of leather, saffron, and santal, and bottom notes of guaiac wood, patchouli, and amber for an elevated woody scent experience, speaking to Mocha Mousse's elegance and earthy reﬁnement. The fragrance set can be diffused with Pura's best selling Pura 4™ home fragrance diffuser, specially designed in Mocha Mousse's colorway. Users can control scent intensity, duration, and create custom schedules all from the Pura app for a fully sensorial scent design experience.

"We are so excited about our partnership with Pantone translating the 2025 Pantone Color of the Year PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse. This collaboration provides an innovative approach to experiencing color through scent, aligning Pura's immersive sensory experience, quality fragrances and smart technology, with Pantone's color authority and design inﬂuence. A perfect match!"

—Mara Dumski, Chief Fragrance Experience Ofﬁcer at Pura

"A warming rich brown hue engaging all our senses, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mouse nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee," says Laurie Pressman, Pantone Color Institute. "Working with Pura to create a home fragrance that embodies the essence of Mocha Mousse through scent, has elevated the experience of PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse to another level, allowing users to fully immerse themselves in the warming comfort and olfactory pleasure inspired by this flavorful brown hue."

The Pura x Pantone diffuser and fragrance collaboration will ofﬁcially be available to purchase on January 21, 2025, exclusively at pura.com. The Pura 4™ diffuser and fragrances Mocha Moments and Mocha Suede will be sold as a set, retailing at $79.99.

About Pura

Pura is a tech company that creates uplifting moments through scent, pairing fragrance with smart technology in a way that enables people to customize and control the way they experience scent in their homes and cars. Pura partners with popular brands like Capri Blue, NEST New York, Anthropologie, and more, to bring both original and well-loved fragrances to consumers in a modern, convenient, and safe way. Each of those premium scents is formulated with quality, responsibly sourced ingredients and meets the highest standards in the industry.

About Pantone

Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workﬂow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help deﬁne, communicate and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and ﬁnishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color speciﬁcation and workﬂow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certiﬁed Pantone values and improve efﬁciencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at www.pantone.com and connect with Pantone on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

