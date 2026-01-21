Puratos Acquires Vör Foods, Accelerating Nut‑Based Innovation

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puratos, a leading bakery ingredients manufacturer, today announced the acquisition of Vör Foods, a high‑growth producer of ultra clean-label nut butters and nut‑based fillings based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. The addition of Vör strengthens Puratos' U.S. manufacturing footprint and reinforces its commitment to leading sweet goods innovation. With nut‑based ingredients among the fastest‑growing categories in bakery, this expansion will help manufacturers respond more quickly to emerging consumer trends—such as the rising demand for Dubai‑style chocolate—through locally produced ingredients.

Vör Foods headquarters located in Trevose, Pennsylvania.

"The Vör team brings craftsmanship, agility, and impressive speed," said Andy Brimacombe, President of Puratos North America. "They've grown remarkably fast by staying close to customers and delivering on-trend nut solutions. Their expertise and U.S nut facility make them a strong strategic fit for Puratos, and enhance our ability to support customers with reliable, high-quality ingredients. We're excited to welcome them to the team as we continue driving sweet goods innovation together."

Vör Foods' portfolio of pistachio, hazelnut, almond, cashew, and blended nut butters and fillings complements Puratos' existing range of nut fillings, including the recently launched Carat Nuxel Hazelnut. Vör's SQF-certified, dedicated nut facility enhances operational capabilities, while its predominantly U.S.-sourced ingredients improve traceability and lead times to meet growing customer demand.

"Since founding Vör Foods in 2016, we've focused on quality, agility, and close customer and supplier collaboration," said Frank Steck, CEO of Vör Foods. "Joining Puratos opens an exciting new chapter. Together, we can bring even greater value to our customers by combining Vör's nut expertise with Puratos' scale, capabilities, and industry network."

Located just 35 minutes from Puratos' U.S. headquarters, the Trevose facility will support closer technical collaboration and the exchange of best practices between the teams. As part of the integration, Puratos will invest in Vör's equipment and capacity to support continued expansion and meet rising consumer demand for clean-label nut solutions.

For more info, click here.

About Vör Foods

Vör is a food manufacturer specializing in innovative high-performance nut and seed butters. At Vör, we don't just manufacture products - we deliver solutions with urgency, clarity, and commitment. Our approach is built around a simple promise: to get customers what they need, when they need it, without compromising quality or communication. We serve both ingredient buyers and CPG brands with formulations engineered for function, flavor, and scale. Everything we make is crafted in our SQF-certified manufacturing facility just outside of Philadelphia, PA. Designed for flexibility and speed, our facility enables rapid R&D, seamless pilot-to-scale transitions, and consistent, high-volume production. If you're ready to develop or scale a nut butter-based product, Vör is here to help.

For more information, visit www.vororders.com

About Puratos

Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the US, in addition to foodservice chains, distributors and artisan customers. Our US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium. At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives. We do not take such a responsibility lightly. This is why we aim to help customers be successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

For further information, visit www.puratos.us

Press Contact

Jessica Blondeel

Director of Communications and Digital Marketing, Puratos USA

E: [email protected]

Puratos USA

1660 Suckle Highway

Pennsauken, NJ 08110

www.puratos.us

SOURCE Puratos USA Corporation