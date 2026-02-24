Puratos USA to Launch First Professional Chocolate Product with Cultured Cocoa

The company reinforces its leadership in food technology, sustainability, and taste innovation through early investment and collaboration

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puratos, a global leader in bakery, patisserie, and chocolate ingredients, today announced that it will soon launch the world's first chocolate product for professionals containing cultured cocoa, becoming the first company to bring this breakthrough innovation to market. The product will be fully commercially available to Puratos customers in the United States toward the end of 2026, marking a significant milestone for innovation in the chocolate industry.

Puratos × California Cultured: advancing the future of chocolate with cultured cocoa.

Through its foodtech venture arm, Sparkalis, Puratos is an early investor in cultured cocoa technology, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to innovation and science-driven solutions. By supporting the development of this emerging technology at an early stage, Puratos aims to help shape the future of chocolate in a way that complements traditional cocoa farming.

Puratos is developing this first-of-its-kind product in collaboration with California Cultured, a pioneer in cultured cocoa. Together, the two companies aim to commercialize a chocolate product for professionals and food brands that translates cutting-edge cultured cocoa technology into a solution that meets customer expectations for taste, quality, consistency, and performance.

"For Puratos USA, this announcement reflects our commitment to supporting American chocolate professionals with forward-looking solutions," summarizes Jaina Wald, Vice President Marketing & Digital, Puratos USA. "The US market plays a central role in food innovation, and we are proud to help bring new technologies like cultured cocoa closer to commercial reality here."

"What matters to chocolate makers is simple. They need an ingredient that behaves like cocoa, tastes like cocoa, and shows up when they need it. This partnership with Puratos moves cultured cocoa from a scientific proof into a dependable commercial ingredient that manufacturers can actually plan around," states Alan Perlstein, Chief Executive Officer at California Cultured.

Puratos believes that cultured cocoa can act as a climate-independent and sustainable complement to traditional cocoa farming. By helping to ensure more consistent quality and supply in the face of climate change, this approach has the potential to strengthen the long-term resilience of the chocolate industry while continuing to support existing cocoa ecosystems. The company's long-standing Cacao-Trace program demonstrates its commitment to creating measurable, positive impact across the cocoa value chain.

"The future of the chocolate industry depends on our ability to innovate responsibly," adds Youri Dumont, Global Director Chocolate Strategic Business Unit, Puratos. "Through programs like Cacao-Trace, we have shown that improving farmer livelihoods, product quality, and sustainability can go hand in hand, and we remain committed to cocoa farmers with the ambition to double our Chocolate Bonus and Quality Premium by 2030. Exploring new approaches such as cultured cocoa allows us to build on that foundation and continue shaping a more resilient future for chocolate."

Crucially, responsible innovation at Puratos is grounded in taste. With decades of expertise in chocolate flavor development and sensory science, the company brings deep craftsmanship to the development of this new chocolate product. This expertise is essential when applying emerging technologies such as cultured cocoa, ensuring that functional and sustainability ambitions are delivered without compromise on taste, texture, or overall sensory experience.

Further details about the new ingredient and its commercial launch will be shared closer to availability.

About Puratos:

Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods, and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the U.S., in addition to foodservice chains, distributors, and artisan customers. Our U.S. headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ, with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium.

At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives—and we do not take that responsibility lightly. That's why we aim to help our customers succeed by transforming technologies and food culture insights from around the world into new opportunities.

Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

