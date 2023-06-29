Puratos Announces First Dedicated Bakery Glaze Plant in the USA

News provided by

Puratos USA Corporation

29 Jun, 2023, 09:41 ET

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puratos US, a global leader in innovative bakery, patisserie, and chocolate ingredients, announced today groundbreaking plans to open the first dedicated bakery glaze plant in the United States by 2025.

Continue Reading
With the incorporation of the new bakery glaze plant, Puratos will further fortify capacity on its landmark product, Sunset Glaze, a plant-based and allergen-free egg wash alternative known for its shine, color and easy cleaning.
With the incorporation of the new bakery glaze plant, Puratos will further fortify capacity on its landmark product, Sunset Glaze, a plant-based and allergen-free egg wash alternative known for its shine, color and easy cleaning.

The new plant will be built in the heart of the company's main US campus in Pennsauken, New Jersey, adding a local presence to the company's extensive global glaze network with well-established sites in Mexico, Belgium, and Italy. This prime location will further strengthen Puratos' operational capabilities and serve as a regional hub to support customers. As the only major bakery glaze manufacturer wholly dedicated to the bakery category, this investment underscores Puratos' commitment to deliver exceptional service and reliable supply, while supporting the company's sustainability initiatives.  

"The strategic decision to establish a new glaze production site in the United States is in line with Puratos' strategy to be close to our customers and help them be successful with their businesses," said Andrew Brimacombe, President of Puratos USA. "This investment addresses a clear and growing market need for local, sustainable supply of egg wash alternatives in the world's largest bakery market." 

With the incorporation of the facility, Puratos will further fortify capacity on its landmark product, Sunset Glaze, a plant-based and allergen-free egg wash alternative known for its shine, color and easy cleaning. The state-of-the-art line will run packaging formats to support a range of needs, from 10L and 20L bag-in-box options to large-scale industrial packaging. The facility will also embed sustainability throughout, with a 100% solar roof, LED lighting and on-site electrical charging for vehicles.

Puratos' Northeast distribution center, previously housed in this location, will relocate to a newly purchased 194,000 sq ft building just down the road at 9130 Griffith Morgan Lane in Pennsauken, NJ, expanding the company's East Coast base of operations. Coming on the heels of the company's recent announcement of a new manufacturing line and distribution facility in California, Puratos is looking forward to a new chapter of growth in the region.  

"We're excited about the opportunities this expansion brings," said Brimacombe. "As demand for glazed items continues to grow, the investment will further strengthen our ability to support customers across the U.S. with new levels of bakery innovation."

For more information about Puratos and its range of bakery, patisserie, and chocolate solutions, please visit www.puratos.com.

About Puratos:
Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the US, in addition to foodservice chains, distributors and artisan customers.  Our US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium.  At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives. We do not take such a responsibility lightly. This is why we aim to help customers be successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Carrie Dyer
Marketing Manager
Puratos USA
Phone: 609-315-0206
Email: [email protected]com

SOURCE Puratos USA Corporation

Also from this source

Puratos USA Expands its West Coast Operations with Series of California Investments

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.