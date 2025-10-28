Puratos Launches U.S. Bakery Glaze Facility to Power Innovation and Premiumization

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Puratos USA announced the opening a new state-of-the-art facility in Pennsauken, New Jersey—the first in the United States dedicated exclusively to bakery glaze production. The new plant joins Puratos' global network of glaze plants, bringing advanced manufacturing technology closer to U.S. customers and underscoring the company's commitment to innovation, food safety, and sustainability.

U.S. Congressman Donald Norcross (D-NJ) cuts giant glazed challah bread to celebrate the opening of Puratos' new UHT bakery glaze facility.

"Glaze is a powerful driver of category growth, especially in today's competitive bakery landscape," said Andrew Brimacombe, President of Puratos US and incoming President of Puratos North America. "By producing locally, we're helping our customers respond faster to market demands, reduce supply chain risk, and unlock premiumization opportunities."

The grand opening, held on October 27, 2025, welcomed a distinguished group of guests including U.S. Congressman Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Eric Dell, President of the American Bakers Association (ABA), Assemblyman William Moen of New Jersey's 5th Legislative District, Committeeman Patrick Olivo of Pennsauken, customers, members of the press, and Puratos executives.

In a sweet twist on tradition, the ribbon-cutting ceremony featured a giant glazed challah bread. Guests enjoyed guided tours of the new Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) glaze facility, live demonstrations of advanced bakery automation, product tastings, and interactive sessions showcasing the collaborative innovation process. The event also included a tour of the Puratos Industrial Pilot Bakery Powered by AMF, which opened earlier this year to support rapid prototyping and product development for industrial bakers.

Powering Innovation and Reliability Through Domestic Production

The new Pennsauken facility is designed for maximum efficiency, featuring advanced automation and digital workflows. These technologies reduce manual intervention, improve consistency, and enable faster, more responsive production. A dedicated pilot line allows co-creation with customers, accelerating innovation and product development.

Beyond its high-tech capabilities, this facility strengthens Puratos' position as the only glaze supplier offering a reliable, resilient domestic supply of bakery glaze – backed by a global network of manufacturing sites. It's a unique infrastructure that ensures continuity, speed to market, and peace of mind for industrial bakers.

It is also a major win for Camden County, creating new jobs and introducing high-tech food manufacturing to the region. With a focus on ergonomics and minimal manual labor, the plant offers a safe, efficient, and modern working environment.

The project involved over 86,000 person-hours, 465 days of construction, and more than 31 vendors, 12 of them from New Jersey, demonstrating strong community engagement and economic impact.

Innovation That's Reshaping the Bakery Category

The plant's star product, Sunset Glaze, is a plant-based, allergen-free alternative to egg wash that delivers a premium, golden finish. Thanks to the use of UHT technology, the glaze is shelf-stable - offering industrial bakers a safer, more convenient solution with extended usability and reduced waste.

By eliminating the need for eggs, Sunset Glaze supports manufacturers in their transition to cage-free operations, helping them meet evolving consumer expectations and corporate sustainability goals. It also reduces food safety risks and cuts CO₂ emissions by over 50% compared to traditional egg-based glazes.

Consumer response reinforces its value: in a 2024 survey, 78% of consumers said glazed items look fresher and more appealing, and 55% said they'd pay more for glazed buns. With glazed products outperforming non-glazed by as much as 7 percentage points in some retail categories, Sunset Gaze is helping stimulate bakery category growth in difficult trading conditions.

"Sunset Glaze isn't just a product—it's a catalyst for growth. For any bakery looking to stay competitive, the time to glaze is now—and the partner to do it with is Puratos," Brimacombe concluded.

For more information on Sunset Glaze, click here.

About Puratos

Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the US, in addition to foodservice chains, distributors and artisan customers. Our US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium. At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives. We do not take such a responsibility lightly. This is why we aim to help customers be successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

Press Contact

Jessica Blondeel

Director of Communications and Digital Marketing, Puratos USA

E: [email protected]

Puratos USA

1660 Suckle Highway

Pennsauken, NJ 08110

www.puratos.us

SOURCE Puratos USA Corporation