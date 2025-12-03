Puratos U.S. Launches New Cost Reduction Solutions to Support Bakers Amid Economic Pressures

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Puratos U.S., a leading provider of innovative bakery ingredients, announced two new additions to its cost reduction portfolio this year, complementing its robust suite of solutions designed to help bakeries lower ingredient costs without compromising quality.

The new launches include:

Intens Fresh 3-30 Premium extends freshness while reducing cost.

Intens Fresh 3-30 Premium – a freshness solution that extends shelf life and enables sugar reduction in breads with more than 5% sugar.

– a freshness solution that extends shelf life and enables sugar reduction in breads with more than 5% sugar. Carat Compound Chunks Cacao-Trace – a cost-effective alternative to traditional chocolate chunks, rated equally to real chocolate chunks by consumers in sensory testing.

"These innovations are designed to help bakers reduce reliance on costly ingredients like sugar, fat, and emulsifiers while maintaining the high standards their customers expect," said Michael Gleason, Product Director for Bakery at Puratos U.S. "Intens Fresh 3-30 Premium is a great example—it not only extends shelf life but also supports sugar reduction, making it a win-win for cost-conscious bakers."

According to Puratos' Always On Taste Tomorrow research, 1 in 3 consumers expect to reduce their food spending in 2025, with 20% actively trying to save money on chocolate and 14% doing the same with bread. This shift in consumer behavior underscores the need for bakery manufacturers to find smarter, more efficient ways to deliver quality without inflating costs.

Drew Brandell-Mayers, Product Manager for Chocolate at Puratos U.S., added: "Carat Compound Chunks Cacao-Trace deliver the indulgent chocolate experience consumers love, while offering a more economical solution for bakers. They're backed by our Cacao-Trace program, which ensures sustainable sourcing and superior taste."

These new additions build on Puratos' existing portfolio of clean label, enzyme-based solutions such as Intens Soft and Fine (a natural dough conditioner that replaces emulsifiers), Acti Egg Reduction (a clean label enzyme technology to significantly cut egg usage without impacting the ingredient statement), and Intens Puraslim (a fat-reduction solution that maintains indulgent taste and texture). Together, they demonstrate Puratos' commitment to helping bakeries thrive through smart, science-driven innovation.

About Puratos

Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the US, in addition to foodservice chains, distributors and artisan customers. Our US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium. At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives. We do not take such a responsibility lightly. This is why we aim to help customers be successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

