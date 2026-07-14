PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puratos, a global leader in bakery, sweet goods and chocolate ingredients, today announced a major step forward in its regenerative agriculture journey, accelerating the adoption of regenerative practices across its U.S. wheat supply chain strategy.

Puratos scales regenerative agriculture across its U.S. wheat supply chain

As part of this initiative, Puratos USA is enrolling approximately 30% of its wheat flour volumes into mass balance regenerative agriculture programs in collaboration with key supply chain partners. This effort supports the company's publicly stated objective of reaching 50% regenerative sourcing by 2030, backed by ongoing implementation, measurable milestones, and structured progress tracking.

Regenerative agriculture is defined by Puratos as an outcome‑based farming approach that focuses on improving soil health, enhancing biodiversity, and supporting water management, while creating long-term value for farmers and communities.

"Everything starts with the soil, but most people never see it," said Luther Hardin, Senior Procurement Manager, Puratos USA. "Farmers are dealing with real pressure, weather, yield, long-term viability, and what happens at that level impacts everything that follows. Our role is to work alongside our partners to build a more sustainable and robust supply chain, in a way that's practical and scalable."

To support this transition, Puratos collaborates closely with farmers, cooperatives, and milling partners around the world to implement practices such as crop rotation, reduced tillage, and cover cropping. These practices are associated with improvements in soil organic matter and water retention, contributing to more resilient agricultural systems over time.

In the U.S., this initiative represents a shift from pilot programs to broader implementation within wheat flour. It is enabled by established supplier partnerships and supported by structured reporting frameworks across the value chain.

"Our customers do not just need ideas. They need solutions that fit into how they operate today," said Michael Gleason, Product Director, Puratos USA. "Regenerative agriculture cannot stay theoretical. It has to work inside real supply chains, real formulations, and real production environments. That is what we are focused on making possible."

The initiative builds on programs launched in 2022, which continue to inform how Puratos expands its approach both in the U.S. and globally. As demand for transparency and measurable progress continues to grow, Puratos remains focused on advancing responsible sourcing through collaboration and long-term partnerships.

Read more: https://www.puratos.us/en/about-puratos/our-commitment-to-sustainability/responsible-sourcing/regenerative-agriculture

About Puratos

Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods, and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the U.S., in addition to foodservice chains, distributors, and artisan customers. Our U.S. headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ, with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium.

At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives—and we do not take that responsibility lightly. That's why we aim to help our customers succeed by transforming technologies and food culture insights from around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

For further information, visit www.puratos.us

Press Contact

Jessica Blondeel

Director of Communications and Digital Marketing, Puratos USA

E: [email protected]

Puratos USA

1660 Suckle Highway

Pennsauken, NJ 08110

SOURCE Puratos USA Corporation