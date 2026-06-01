PENNSAUKEN, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puratos will spotlight the next phase of bakery innovation at IDDBA 2026, positioning clean label not as a differentiator but as the foundation for growth.

At Booth 1617, the global bakery ingredients leader will introduce its "beyond clean label" approach, demonstrating how ingredient transparency can be transformed into stronger shopper appeal through three pillars: power ingredients, indulgence and sustainability.

Puratos Unveils “Beyond Clean Label” Ingredient Innovation at IDDBA 2026

For Puratos, clean label is not a recent shift. It has been embedded in product development for more than a decade, guiding how formulations are simplified while maintaining performance at scale. Today, as more than 60 percent of U.S. consumers avoid artificial additives and clean label becomes the norm across bakery shelves, the competitive advantage is shifting toward what brands build on top of it.

"Clean label has become the starting point, not the final destination," said Sloan Bennett, Senior Customer Marketing Manager at Puratos. "Consumers don't wake up thinking about ingredient lists. They think about how food makes them feel. Our role is to translate those expectations into solutions that deliver on taste, nutrition and responsibility all at once."

That shift is supported by Puratos' Taste Tomorrow research, which shows that while transparency is expected, purchase decisions are still led by enjoyment. Taste, texture and visual appeal remain the primary drivers in bakery, making it critical that cleaner formulations deliver without compromise.

At IDDBA, Puratos will show how this approach comes to life across three areas.

Power ingredients will highlight sourdough, grains and natural fermentation, combining consumer appeal with functional performance. Supported by the company's Sourdough Institute in Belgium, solutions such as Sapore sourdoughs and Softgrain demonstrate how fermentation and grain inclusions can enhance flavor, texture and shelf life while aligning with clean and recognizable ingredient expectations.

Indulgence will focus on clean-label mixes, bakery glazes and fillings designed to deliver full eating experience. As scrutiny on ingredient lists increases, products must still meet the high expectations consumers have for softness, flavor and visual appeal. Puratos' approach centers on maintaining that sensory performance while simplifying formulations.

Sustainability will be illustrated through programs such as Cacao-Trace, which connects responsible sourcing with improved farmer livelihoods and better-tasting chocolate, reflecting growing expectations for transparency beyond the ingredient list alone.

The company will also debut two innovations aligned with this strategy. ProteinPro Strength is a high-protein mix for bagels and hoagies, developed in response to growing demand for protein in everyday bakery without compromising taste or texture. Vör Cashew Fillings introduce an ultra-clean, plant-forward solution for sweet applications, using cashew as a versatile base to deliver indulgence with simplified labeling and strong performance.

Both innovations reflect a broader shift toward full product design, where formulation, process and functionality are developed together and validated to perform in real-world production and in-store bakery environments.

Following a clean label-focused showcase at IBIE 2025, Puratos is using IDDBA to underline its next chapter. Clean label is no longer the destination. It is the platform for innovation that delivers on what matters most to shoppers at the point of purchase.

Visitors can experience these solutions firsthand at Booth 1617 during IDDBA 2026. For more information, visit https://www.puratos.us/en/events/iddba-2026.

About Puratos

Puratos is an international company that offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and solutions for the bakery, sweet goods and chocolate categories. We serve primarily large industrial bakeries and retailers in the US, in addition to foodservice chains, distributors and artisan customers. Our US headquarters are in Pennsauken, NJ with a national footprint, and our global headquarters are in Belgium.

At Puratos, we believe that food has extraordinary power in our lives. We do not take such a responsibility lightly. This is why we aim to help customers be successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together, we move the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

For more information, visit www.puratos.us.

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Jessica Blondeel

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SOURCE Puratos USA Corporation