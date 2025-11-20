Pürblack Announces Record Growth in 2025 and Expands Erewhon Market Presence

The wellness brand sees rising demand for peptide-based formulations and increased retail distribution across California

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pürblack , a leading brand in premium shilajit and peptides, is closing out 2025 on a strong note, marked by expanded retail distribution, new product innovation, and growing consumer demand for its peptide-enhanced offerings. The brand's products are now available at all Erewhon Market locations across California, strengthening its retail footprint and bringing its science-backed wellness solutions to a broader audience.

Throughout 2025, Pürblack experienced notable growth across both retail and online channels, fueled by the launch of Research Grade Shilajit and an expanded line of peptide-based longevity formulations, Brain AM and Brain PM . This momentum reflects a broader shift among consumers seeking measurable, performance-driven wellness products rooted in scientific integrity. Available across all Erewhon Market locations, Pürblack invites consumers to experience White Rabbit® Vive , Muscle+ , and Joint+ .

"2025 was a year of validation and expansion," said Nodari Rizun, CEO and Founder of Pürblack. "We saw increasing awareness around cellular health, recovery, and cognitive optimization — and our growth at Erewhon and online demonstrates that consumers are choosing products that deliver real, tangible results."

As Pürblack enters 2026, the brand plans to build on this year's success with new educational initiatives and expanded collaborations in the wellness and biohacking communities, with five U.S. patents, rigorous third-party testing, and manufacturing in its own facility. The brand continues to set the standard for purity, performance, and transparency in the adaptogen and longevity categories.

Pürblack products are now available at Erewhon Market locations across California and online at www.purblack.com .

About Pürblack

Pürblack is a science-driven wellness company dedicated to advancing the performance and longevity category through the purest shilajit and peptide-based formulations. Each product is manufactured with unmatched quality standards, ensuring potency, traceability, and efficacy that meet clinical benchmarks.

SOURCE Pürblack