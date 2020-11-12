Purchasing Power® Appoints Assad Lazarus as EVP, Public Sector and Chief Development Officer

Among his responsibilities, Lazarus will lead a sales team focused on expanding Purchasing Power's reach in the public sector market, including federal, state and local governments, unions and associations. In his business development capacity, Lazarus will spearhead efforts across the organization to better enable Purchasing Power to partner strategically with third-party companies for growth.

"Assad's demonstrated results in leadership and delivering significant growth through partner management and development will serve us well as we expand our business and market potential," said Loughran. "I look forward to Assad accelerating our innovation and growth in the very active public sector and in new growth adjacencies."

Lazarus comes to Purchasing Power with nearly 30 years of strategic leadership experience in product management, sales, multi-channel marketing, and business intelligence. Most recently, he was senior vice president and general manager of employee benefits services for Equifax Corporation. There he was responsible for Equifax's business focused on providing consumer financial, credit and analytical services through the employer channel. Prior to that, Lazarus served in many roles in the company's digital direct to consumer business, including leading product management, customer experience, and business intelligence, as well as being as the unit's interim president during a leadership transition. Before Equifax, Lazarus worked with Reliant Energy as vice president of sales and channel marketing, and with AT&T in various strategy and marketing roles.

Lazarus received his Bachelor of Science in Applied Math-Statistics & Economics from State University of New York in Stony Brook, and his MBA in Finance & Marketing from Emory University in Atlanta. He has served on several non-profit boards, including the Trust for Public Land and the Atlanta YMCA, and has been a fundraiser for the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation.

About Purchasing Power, LLC

Purchasing Power, LLC, is an Atlanta-based voluntary benefit company offering a leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services through payroll deduction. Helping employees achieve financial flexibility, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit www.corp.purchasingpower.com

Purchasing Power is a registered trademark of Purchasing Power, LLC.

©2020 Purchasing Power, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Joe Swaney, 404.609.5630

[email protected]

Juliann Kaiser, 770.643.0615

[email protected]

SOURCE Purchasing Power, LLC

Related Links

http://www.PurchasingPower.com

