Purchasing Power® to Support Greyhound Lines, Inc. Employees with New Voluntary Benefit

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyhound Lines, Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, announced today it has added Purchasing Power® as a new voluntary benefit program to its employee benefits. Through Purchasing Power's employee purchase and financial wellness program, participating Greyhound employees can acquire a wide variety of brand name consumer products and quality services through a simple payroll deduction plan, without interest or fees, and regardless of their credit history.

Through Purchasing Power, Greyhound employees now have access to more than 60,000 products and services, including computers and tablets; electronics; home appliances; furniture and mattresses; fitness equipment and sporting goods; nursery and baby gear; musical instruments; vacation packages; automotive service contracts and tires; and educational services including professional certifications, online college courses and SAT/ACT test preparation. The voluntary benefit program offers employees the convenience of automatic payments over a six or 12-month payment term, without the fees, penalties and ballooning interest associated with other payment options.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Greyhound to Purchasing Power's ever-expanding list of affiliate clients," said Christy DeFrain, vice president of sales for Purchasing Power. "Our mission is to help U.S. workers without easy access to traditional financing options find a valuable and convenient gateway to life-enhancing products and services they need. Through our program, they can spread payments across 12 months to give them peace of mind and more control over their finances."

Additionally, Purchasing Power offers participants a comprehensive financial wellness platform at no cost to the employer that provides a holistic approach to financial education and best practices. Customers can access a number of financial tools and resources including a core financial education program, budgeting software, a free alternative credit report, personal financial coaching and rewards for saving money and paying down debt.

About Purchasing Power, LLC

Purchasing Power, LLC, is one of the fastest-growing voluntary benefit companies in the industry, offering a leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services as well as providing financial tools and resources to improve employee financial flexibility. Headquartered in Atlanta, Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit www.corp.PurchasingPower.com.

About Greyhound

Greyhound is the largest North American provider of intercity bus transportation, serving more than 2,400 destinations across the continent. The company also provides Greyhound Package Express and charter services. For fare and schedule information and to buy tickets call 1-800-661-8747 or visit the website at www.greyhound.com . For the latest news and travel deals, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/GreyhoundBus , Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreyhoundBus, follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/greyhoundlines, download a high resolution photo at www.bit.ly/GreyhoundBusPhotos, or follow our award-winning blog, The Hound, at http://www.bloggreyhound.com.

