Purdue University Standardizes on AppsAnywhere to Deliver Software at Scale Across Four-Campus System

System-wide deployment will reduce IT complexity and provide more than 60,000 students seamless access to software

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsAnywhere, the leading student-first application delivery platform for higher education, today announced that Purdue University has expanded its deployment of the AppsAnywhere platform from the College of Engineering to a system-wide implementation serving approximately 60,000 students across four campus locations. Beginning with the Fall 2026 semester, all Purdue students and faculty will benefit from a single, scalable platform that simplifies software access and delivery while supporting everything from everyday productivity applications to intensive engineering software.

"We needed a platform that could support our most demanding applications because if it could meet those engineering and GPU-intensive requirements, it could support virtually every use case university-wide," said Sundeep Rao, Senior Director of IT, Purdue University. "After several years of success in engineering, AppsAnywhere was the clear choice to standardize software delivery across the Purdue system."

The expansion builds on nearly five years of successful use within Purdue's College of Engineering, where AppsAnywhere has consistently supported resource-heavy applications with minimal support requirements and strong faculty and student adoption. Following the consolidation of Purdue's IT organization, the university selected AppsAnywhere as its enterprise-wide software delivery platform, replacing multiple solutions with a single, scalable platform capable of supporting the diverse computing needs of all its colleges.

As advanced software became essential to disciplines ranging from engineering and business to agriculture and design, Purdue sought a solution that could deliver specialized applications to students regardless of their location or device. AppsAnywhere enables equitable access to software without requiring every student to own a high-powered computer, while providing greater instructional flexibility and reducing reliance on physical computer labs.

Throughout its initial deployment, AppsAnywhere proved operationally stable with few support escalations. Faculty further simplified onboarding by incorporating software setup into introductory lab sessions, enabling students to begin using required applications early in the semester while minimizing help desk requests.

"Purdue's expansion demonstrates how institutions can replace fragmented software delivery with a single, scalable platform," said Peter Cooke, President of AppsAnywhere and LabStats. "Simplifying software access and delivery helps IT teams reduce complexity while giving students and faculty seamless access to the applications they need."

About AppsAnywhere and LabStats

AppsAnywhere and LabStats are dedicated exclusively to serving higher education institutions with innovative solutions that provide visibility, control and flexibility across the end-user IT environment. Supporting more than 1,000 institutions in over 22 countries, the unified organization delivers comprehensive insight into lab utilization, hardware performance and software usage while enabling centralized, scalable application delivery on any device, anytime and anywhere. With more than 15 years of specialized experience in education technology, the company is committed to helping institutions optimize resources, improve equity and enhance the digital experience for students and staff worldwide. Learn more here.

SOURCE AppsAnywhere