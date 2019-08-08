Pure Accelerate Conference Takes On Real-World Challenge of Building Modern Technology Environments

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the data solutions leader, challenges the technology community to imagine a world where they can build the most modern environments and use data as a strategic advantage.

Attendees of the Pure//Accelerate conference will find personally curated, hands-on experiences to develop data strategies built for the future of business.

The conference will take place in Austin, Texas on September 15-18, 2019 and feature:

Keynote speakers Rene Lopez from Delta Airlines, retired NASA astronaut and former NFL player Leland Melvin , and DevOps luminary James Governor.

from Delta Airlines, retired NASA astronaut and former NFL player , and DevOps luminary James Governor. Breakout Sessions: More than 100 sessions led by Pure, partners, peers, and industry experts.

Pure Certifications and Ecosystem Jumpstart Programs: Nearly 15 programs to become certified on Pure and learn about certification programs from ecosystem partners including AWS, NVIDIA, RedHat, Spunk, Veeam, and Veritas.

Peer-to-peer Networking: Numerous theatre sessions, product demo and meet-the-experts stations, engineering meet-ups, and interactive product booths.

Pure Appreciation Night: Attendees are invited to attend the party on Wednesday, September 18 featuring Grammy award-winning musical guest Weezer, held at the iconic Austin City Limits venue.

According to Patrick Moorhead, Founder, Moor Insights & Strategy, "Pure Storage clearly understands the value of data as a strategic asset and I believe Accelerate 2019 promises to be the place to be for any enterprise, developer, analyst, or industry insider who shares this viewpoint."1

Pure//Accelerate also hosts partners and executives with dedicated programs.

Global Partner Forum at Pure//Accelerate. Pure Storage partners are also invited to join Global Partner Forum on Monday, September 16. Attendees will gain firsthand insight into Pure Storage's vision, strategy and upcoming product announcements, while Pure certification availability and alliance technology jumpstart training sessions will allow partners to dive more deeply into Pure programs and uncover new solution selling opportunities. Global Partner Forum will also feature dedicated breakout discussions to enable partners to take advantage of market opportunities, gain competitive selling knowledge and delight customers.

Executive Program at Pure//Accelerate. The Executive Program is an exclusive experience for forward-thinking CIOs with original research, advisory content, tools and invitation-only events designed to educate and inspire. Participants learn from leading innovators, engaging thought leadership content and unique peer support from the most brilliant minds in the industry.

Pure//Accelerate will be held September 15-18 at Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. Register now for a conference and expo pass.

For more information, including conference agenda, schedule and a complete roster of speakers, visit us here.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) helps innovators build a better world with data. Pure's data solutions enable SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public sector customers to deliver real-time, secure data to power their mission-critical production, DevOps, and modern analytics environments in a multi-cloud environment. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure Storage enables customers to quickly adopt next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to help maximize the value of their data for competitive advantage. And with a certified NPS customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

