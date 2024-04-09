Pure Storage Empowers Andra to Meet Sustainability Goals with an 80% Reduction in Data Center Footprint

The French National Agency for Radioactive Waste Management (Andra) can safely and efficiently manage data related to dangerous radioactive substances

Customer Challenge:

Andra conducts highly sensitive missions regarding long-term management of dangerous radioactive substances. Due to the nature of the data it looks after and the increase in cyber attacks, the agency needed a modern, easy to manage solution which met security and reliability needs.

Sustainability and energy efficiency were also critical concerns, as the organization looked to debunk any misconceptions about the environmental impact of nuclear waste management, focusing efforts on becoming an environmentally-conscious agency.

Customer Impact:

With Pure Storage, Andra is optimizing the lifespan of its data storage hardware, while benefiting from unmatched flexibility in how it manages and consumes data storage. Benefits include:

Reduced Energy Consumption: Pure Storage's platform has helped Andra to reduce the total energy consumption of its data center by 20%; reduce its physical footprint by 80% (from 30U to 6U); and cut its CO2 emissions by 4 tons per year. Additionally, Pure's Evergreen® architecture helps Andra better manage the product lifecycle and reduce e-waste by enabling non-disruptive software and hardware upgrades.

Executive Insight:

"We chose Pure Storage because we needed to challenge our legacy solution and replace it with a more modern, secure and sustainable solution. We're committed to pursuing a wide range of environmental initiatives to make our practices even greener in the future, and we are confident that Pure Storage will continue to support us as we strive to reach our objectives in terms of digital storage." - Olivier Tardy, Head of Infrastructure and Operations in Andra's DSIN.

