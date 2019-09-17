Pure Bridges the Divide Between Public, Private Cloud via Storage Layer

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG),the fastest growing data storage company, today announced major additions to its Cloud Data Services portfolio that helps customers more impactfully deploy hybrid clouds. These solutions enable portability of applications to and from Amazon Web Services (AWS) with minimal re-architecture, and allow customers to leverage public cloud economics for any use case.

"Private and public cloud storage too often operate in separate worlds," said Rob Lee, Chief Architect, Pure Storage. "As more and more customers adopt hybrid cloud, it's critical that their infrastructure is optimized for data mobility. Pure's Cloud Data Services exist to bridge the divide for customers and deliver the full value of data across any project or initiative."

Cloud Block Store for Amazon Web Services

Cloud Block Store (CBS) for AWS, delivers true hybrid operations for customers by providing consistent data services, resiliency and bi-directional mobility. Now generally available, CBS is enterprise-grade block storage delivered natively in the public cloud, and provides a unified management and consumption experience. Cloud Block Store enables mission-critical applications to run in the cloud seamlessly, and makes cloud storage more powerful for web scale applications. It is available through the AWS marketplace.

"Cloud Block Store looks to deliver the same kind of reliability, simplicity, and efficiency that we've come to expect from our on-premises FlashArrays, which gives us a lot more confidence in our ability to run enterprise applications and research workloads in the public cloud," said James Kelly, Senior Systems Administrator, Chapman University. "Since CBS offers the same APIs and interfaces as on-prem, we'll be able to use the same automation tools and scripts on AWS as we do with our current FlashArrays, with much shorter timelines and zero retraining expense. It is letting us imagine new ways to migrate, access, and manage our data in our hybrid cloud environments, using resources and expertise we already have."

CloudSnap for Azure

Purity CloudSnapTM maximizes the cloud's potential for backup storage with intelligent, efficient data transfer to the cloud. CloudSnap, a cloud backup technology enabled with AWS, is now available as a multi-cloud solution and can be leveraged in Microsoft Azure. Additionally, CloudSnap offers rapid recovery on-premises, or in the cloud to Cloud Block Store, to help customers meet demanding service level agreements (SLAs) and compliance policies with array and volume-level recovery that is both easy and cost-effective.

"CloudSnap provides a simple and efficient solution for data mobility in the cloud. With the combination of CloudSnap and AWS, we're able to retain snapshots four times longer for disaster recovery and compliance, while leveraging cloud economics," said Steve Schultz, Manager, Infrastructure Services & Application Development for MiraCosta College. "We're also able to manage our entire infrastructure, on and off-premises, through a single pane of glass with Pure1, which drastically reduces the time we have to spend on operational processes and redirects resources to more critical tasks, like improving the end-user experience for our customers."

With these significant additions to its portfolio, Pure aims to match its customers' vision as the majority of enterprises embrace a hybrid cloud model with data that lives both on-and-off-premises.

"Pure has made a number of key product launches and acquisitions to fill out its cloud vision, creating solutions that maximize the strategic impact of customer data across the diverse and difficult-to-navigate ecosystem of tools," said Henry Baltazar, Research Vice President. 451 Research. "Organizations face continued challenges related to data movement and maintaining consistent data insight, given that putting their data requires navigation between multiple public and private clouds. Pure's latest cloud services are designed to improve the resiliency and accessibility of this data in increasingly complex modern multicloud environments."

