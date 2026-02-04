Pure Storage Partner Program Evolution Reinforces Commitment to 100% Partner Go-To-Market Strategy

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced updates to the reseller, managed services, and distributor programs that create a more differentiated, solutions-led partner experience - including deeper enablement and new program tiers.

"The evolution of our partner program builds on the foundational updates we introduced last year, reflecting Pure's continued investment in enabling partners' success. The introduction of the Ambassador tier is a key step in helping our partners embed Pure into their solutions. We are also focusing intensely on services, and simplified engagement, while strengthening our dedication to an indirect-first business model." – Amy Fowler, General Manager, Commercial Line of Business, Pure Storage.

Industry Differentiation and Partner Value

Pure Storage's updated partner program is designed to stand out by prioritizing verified technical expertise, solution specialization, and operational impact over volume-based participation. Solution Practice Designations and the new Ambassador tier recognize partners with deep knowledge of the Pure Storage platform and who deliver outcomes across multiple solution areas, including AI and analytics, cyber resilience, cloud and application modernization.

The updates focus on data-centric services where storage and data are foundational, particularly in the Managed Services Provider (MSP) Partner program, while distributors play an expanded role in enablement to accelerate partner readiness. For partners, this translates into clear differentiation in the market, faster time-to-productivity, and closer alignment with evolving customer demands. Tools and incentives further support partners in building solutions that scale, simplify operations, and deliver measurable business value.

Partner Program Update Highlights:

Introducing the "Ambassador" Level for Reseller Program : Pure Storage is adding a new top tier to its program to reward its most skilled partners. The Ambassador tier is designed for a select group of partners who deeply understand the Pure Storage Platform and showcase expertise in solution areas. Ambassador partners will work closely with Pure to develop solution competencies and go-to-market offerings.

: Pure Storage is adding a new top tier to its program to reward its most skilled partners. The Ambassador tier is designed for a select group of partners who deeply understand the Pure Storage Platform and showcase expertise in solution areas. Ambassador partners will work closely with Pure to develop solution competencies and go-to-market offerings. New Recognition for Technical Expertise for Resellers: The program now features Solution Practice Designations to recognize partners who demonstrate they have the skills and tools to drive innovation and move the market forward in four key areas: AI and Analytics, Cyber Resilience, Cloud, and App Modernization.

The program now features Solution Practice Designations to recognize partners who demonstrate they have the skills and tools to drive innovation and move the market forward in four key areas: AI and Analytics, Cyber Resilience, Cloud, and App Modernization. Focusing Managed Partner Program on Data-Centric Offerings: Pure Storage is updating its MSP Partner program to focus on services where data and storage play a foundational role. This includes areas like, private and sovereign cloud, Storage-as-a Service, and backup and disaster recovery. As part of the update, the company will prioritize collaboration with partners delivering these services using Pure Storage as their underlying data platform.

Pure Storage is updating its MSP Partner program to focus on services where data and storage play a foundational role. This includes areas like, private and sovereign cloud, Storage-as-a Service, and backup and disaster recovery. As part of the update, the company will prioritize collaboration with partners delivering these services using Pure Storage as their underlying data platform. Expanded Role for Distributors to Drive Scale: Pure Storage is enhancing its distributor partner program to support broader reach and faster partner enablement. Updates include new growth incentives, expanded marketing investment and expanded scope for distributors to deliver training to reseller partners.

Partner Perspective

"Partners play a critical role in helping customers navigate modern infrastructure and rising cyber risk. Pure Storage's solutions-focused partner program and specializations create new opportunities for partners to collaborate, differentiate, and deliver integrated solutions that improve resilience and accelerate recovery for customers."

– Michelle Graff, SVP, Global Partners and Channels, Commvault

Our customers are looking for partners who can help them modernize their data environments with clarity and confidence. Pure Storage's solutions-first partner evolution and continued investment in enablement and incentives allow us to deliver end-to-end solutions that align infrastructure, data and business outcomes."

– Prashant Singh, Vice President Partner Alliances, Insight

"At Red Hat, we believe partners are the critical multipliers that enable enterprises to modernize their infrastructure using integrated, open solutions that span applications, data, and infrastructure. Pure Storage's evolved partner program reinforces that model by prioritizing technical expertise and solution outcomes. Combined with Red Hat's open hybrid cloud platforms, this approach helps partners build and deliver scalable, resilient architectures that give customers flexibility and confidence as they modernize."

– Kevin Kennedy, vice president, Global Partner Ecosystem, Red Hat

"Across EMEA, customers are accelerating their adoption of AI, cloud and cyber resilience strategies and they expect partners to deliver complete, trusted solutions. Introducing the "Ambassador" Level for Reseller Program aligns with our expertise in these focus areas, as well as our broad knowledge of Pure technology and also with our ability to combine these to create Individual and valuable solutions for our customers."

– Sven Kaminski, Head of Business Line Datacenter & Cloud, SVA

"As customers move toward full-stack AI, cyber resilience and hybrid cloud solutions, the ability to deliver integrated outcomes matter more than individual products. Pure Storage's evolved partner program supports that shift by enabling us at WWT to embed the Pure platform into solution architectures that scale, simplify operations and deliver real customer value."

– Mike Brabeck, AVP-Data Center, Public Cloud, & AI Partnerships, WWT

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) delivers the industry's most advanced data storage platform to store, manage, and protect the world's data at any scale. With Pure Storage, organizations have ultimate simplicity and flexibility, saving time, money, and energy. From AI to archive, Pure Storage delivers a cloud experience with one unified Storage as-a-Service platform across on-premises, cloud, and hosted environments. Our platform is built on our Evergreen architecture that evolves with your business – always getting newer and better with zero planned downtime, guaranteed. Our customers are actively increasing their capacity and processing power while significantly reducing their carbon and energy footprint. It's easy to fall in love with Pure Storage, which is why we've received one of the highest Net Promoter Scores in the industry across the years. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Pure Storage, the Pure Storage P Logo, and the marks in the Pure Storage Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at purestorage.com/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

