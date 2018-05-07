Pure Elegance to Become the First Indian Fashion Brand to Showcase During Cannes Film Festival

EDISON, N.J., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The glorious 71st Cannes Film Festival followed by the prestigious Global Short Films Awards Ceremony will be featuring crème de la crème coterie to celebrate the spirit of fashion, music, movies and entertainment. America's premier Indian fashion brand, Pure Elegance, will showcase exclusive handwoven couture at the much-coveted Global Short Film (GSF) Awards and Gala Ceremony this year which will be held at the Intercontinental Carlton Cannes on May 19th, Saturday. Located on the French Riviera and listed as a French National Historic Building, the Intercontinental Carlton Cannes is the undisputed headquarter of motion picture industry and the most prestigious place for celebrities to hang out during the Cannes Film Festival.

Contemporary Indian and eclectic ethnic fashion are the widely used words to describe the Indo-American label Pure Elegance. Pure Elegance has been a staunch supporter of Indian hand-woven textiles and traditional craftsmanship. Its objective is to promote India's traditional silk fabrics and weaving methods and help sustain livelihoods of the women artisans in this trade. "It is exciting to showcase our unique couture designs made from exquisite handwoven textiles for the very first time at this prestigious event," said Parna Ghose, Chief Designer of Pure Elegance.

Inspired by the rich traditional handlooms from India, this collection epitomizes women globally who multitask everyday effortlessly and bloom where they are planted. Each piece is tailored with finery to exude the essence of such bold, strong-headed and independent women with vibrant and rich hues that are both traditional yet modern. Although the "Indian element" is visible overtly, the collection has a good mix of modern and chic. One can admire the essence of Indian flavour in each ensemble designed meticulously to suit the needs of dynamic women worldwide.

Pure Elegance is an innovative, fashion forward company serving Indian-American women. It is a pioneer in omni-channel retailing and is growing rapidly for its unique product offerings, innovative multi-channel retailing techniques and superior customer services. Pure Elegance is synonymous to graceful and aesthetically pleasing Indian traditional and contemporary fashion for women who love all things royal and elegant. Pure Elegance strives to promote handwoven textiles at a global level by setting new standards for visual expression.

