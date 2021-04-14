Pure Farmland™ Celebrates National Gardening Day With Year Two Launch Of Its Pure Growth Project Grant Program Supporting Gardens Across America

As part of the brand's pledge to keep "growing good" across America, Pure Farmland is kicking off year two of the Pure Growth Project grant program today on National Gardening Day. As a holiday that's all about encouraging current and aspiring gardeners to pick up a shovel and begin a year of homegrown bounty, the day's mission aligns with Pure Farmland's quest to ensure gardens continue to flourish all season long, and beyond. Throughout the year, grants will be awarded to qualified community farms, gardens, and nonprofit organizations – particularly in urban areas where access to fresh produce and green space can be limited – through an open application process launching today and ending on June 15, 2021, subject to terms and conditions.

"At Pure Farmland, we're constantly inspired by the organizations, communities, and individuals across the country who make it their life's work to not only ensure that neighbors have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, but to protect these much-needed green spaces that are the source of connection and sustenance for so many," said Erin Thacker, brand manager for Pure Farmland. "We are proud to continue the legacy of the Pure Growth Project to keep supporting those in our local communities who are creating change and continuing to sow good."

In the initial year of the Pure Growth Project grant program, 167 applications were received from community gardens and farms across 31 states, and 50 organizations were carefully selected to receive grants, providing a total of $100,000 in financial support to nurture these unique neighborhood spaces. In 2021, in the spirit of continued growth, Pure Farmland has increased its financial commitment by 25%, providing $125,000 via grants in hopes of positively supporting as many community green spaces as possible.

The brand has also launched its Grow a Meal, Share a Meal program to motivate consumers to plant and grow their own gardens at home. Together with Big City Gardener Timothy Hammond, Pure Farmland created four easy-to-follow garden plans that produce fresh ingredients for dishes that pair well with its flavor-packed plant-based protein products, creating a satisfying, affordable and healthy meal that's homegrown. Garden plans include Tex-Mex, Burger, Italian Dinner, and Breakfast.

Pure Farmland is encouraging consumers to download the plans and share their own garden photos at puregrowthproject.com. For every video watched, garden plan downloaded, or photo submitted with the brand tag @purefarmland through June 25, 2021, Pure Farmland will donate $5 to Cooking Matters, with a guaranteed minimum commitment of $75,000 and maximum of $100,000. Each donation will help to support Cooking Matters' programs that teach parents and caregivers with limited food budgets how to shop for and cook healthy meals.

"We're so grateful to be partnering with Pure Farmland during this critical time when so many families are struggling with hunger due to the pandemic," said Leigh Ann Edwards Hall, Managing Director for Cooking Matters. "Together, we're helping families access healthy, affordable food."

To submit an application for the Pure Growth Project or to learn more about eligibility, guidelines, and the selection process, visit puregrowthproject.com.

About Pure Farmland™

Pure Farmland™ is a maker of high-quality, plant-based protein products, such as breakfast links and patties, burger patties, meatballs, pre-seasoned protein starters, and dinner links and serves retail customers. Pure Farmland products are proudly crafted in the USA with soy protein, coconut oil, natural flavors, are gluten and dairy free, and serve as a good source of protein. To learn more about Pure Farmland, please visit www.Pure-Farmland.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. Pure Farmland is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. team members and 15,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Cooking Matters

Cooking Matters is helping end childhood hunger by inspiring families to make healthy, affordable food choices. Our programs teach parents and caregivers with limited food budgets to shop for and cook healthy meals. Cooking Matters is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

