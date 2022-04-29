Pure Financial Advisors Announces New Chicago Office

In addition to the opening of its Chicago office, Pure Financial also recently acquired HK Financial. Tweet this

"I spoke to numerous potential partners and through my conversations with Dominic the choice to join Pure became obvious. The firm culture and depth of support was exactly what I was looking for but didn't know existed. The team at Pure fills my calendar with prospect meetings, helps me build comprehensive financial plans, provides back-office support and executes our tax-efficient investment strategies. All that allows me to focus on building my practice and meeting with my clients and prospects," said Dan Goldstein

In addition to the opening of its Chicago office, Pure Financial also recently acquired HK Financial. Hillel Katzeff, a sole practitioner for three decades and former head of the San Diego Chapter of the Financial Planning Association was seeking a new home for his clients as he transitions towards an eventual retirement. Katzeff noted that he was attracted by Pure's focus on financial education. He was also impressed by the firm's ability to efficiently scale asset location and tax-loss harvesting, as well as the flexibility and analytical rigor of the firm's investment platform, which is led by the firm's Executive Vice President and newly minted Chief Investment Officer Brian Perry.

Goldstein and Katzeff were among five recent advisor hires at the $4.1 billion RIA. Also joining Pure Financial were:

Rachel Fuss in Seattle has 12+ years of experience at Edward Jones and an independent firm.

in has 12+ years of experience at Edward Jones and an independent firm. Johnson Andrews in Irvine joined Pure after competing with them for a prospect through the Smart Asset lead program.

in joined Pure after competing with them for a prospect through the Smart Asset lead program. Ryan Miiller joined Pure in its San Diego office. Miiller was a former regional executive at TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab .

