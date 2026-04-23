PURE GENIUS EXPANDS ACCESS TO FUNCTIONAL PROTEIN WITH NATIONWIDE LAUNCH AT TARGET

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Genius Protein, the pocket-sized, high-quality protein shot co-founded by Mel Robbins, today announced its nationwide launch at Target, marking a major milestone in the brand's rapid growth. Beginning this month, Pure Genius Protein will be available in Target stores nationwide and on Target.com, marking the first time the brand will be available in a national retailer.

Mel Robbins’ Pure Genius Protein Launches at Target Stores Nationwide

"My mission with Pure Genius Protein is to make it easier for everyone to live a healthier life, and what excites me most about having the product in Target is the accessibility – I'm so thrilled that it's now available to millions of people in a place they already love to shop," said Mel Robbins, co-founder of Pure Genius Protein. "This is a huge step for our brand in bringing better-for-you options to more people nationwide."

When Pure Genius Protein launched in January 2026, it surpassed a million dollars in sales, immediately sold out, and has since sold out four more times over the last three months. Its expansion into Target marks a significant next chapter and reinforces Pure Genius Protein's position as a standout in the functional beverage space, highlighting a growing consumer demand for easier ways to consume protein on the go.

Pure Genius Protein is a protein shot containing 23 grams of high-quality, complete protein in a TSA-friendly 3.38 oz bottle designed for busy schedules, travel, long shifts, low-appetite days, fueling workouts, and everything in between. Developed with a team of leading medical, scientific and nutritional experts, Pure Genius Protein Shots are 100 calories, have zero sugar and zero fat, and are gluten-free, with a fruit-forward flavor, zero chalkiness and no artificial flavors, dyes, or sweeteners.

Target shoppers can find Pure Genius Protein on shelves and online in a convenient 4-pack format (MSRP: $16.79) in three signature flavors: Strawberry Guava, Blueberry Lemonade, and Pineapple.

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ABOUT PURE GENIUS PROTEIN

Pure Genius Protein is a nutrition company built around one mission: create simple, research-backed, innovative products that help you live a better and healthier life. Its first product is a protein shot containing 23 grams of high-quality, complete protein in a TSA-friendly 3.38 oz bottle designed for busy schedules, travel, long shifts, low appetite days, and everything in between. Pure Genius Protein shots are 100 calories, zero sugar, zero fat, shelf-stable, and gluten-free, with no artificial flavors or sweeteners. It has a surprising, fruit-forward flavor, zero chalkiness, and tastes just like drinking juice. Co-founded by Mel Robbins and launched in 2026, Pure Genius Protein is designed to make getting high-quality protein on the go more convenient and accessible for real life. For more information, visit www.puregeniusprotein.com or follow along on social at @puregeniusprotein.

ABOUT MEL ROBBINS

Mel Robbins is one of the most influential voices in life improvement, wellness, and modern media. A global force in podcasting and publishing, she is the author of The Let Them Theory, the #1 selling book of 2025 with more than 9 million copies sold in the first 12 months and translations in 65 languages. Robbins is also the creator and host of the Golden Globe-nominated The Mel Robbins Podcast, which Apple and Spotify named the most shared and followed podcast in the world this year and has 11 million weekly podcast listeners in 194 countries. As a Time Woman of the Year honoree with more than 40 million followers online, Robbins is celebrated globally for the life-changing impact of her work. 143 Studios, her award-winning media company, produces transformative, research-backed podcasts, courses, original series, brand partnerships, and live events. She is renowned for turning research into simple, practical tools people use immediately, bridging the gap between knowing what to do and doing it. Pure Genius Protein is her first-ever consumer product, built with the same philosophy: simple, science-backed, and helpful.

SOURCE Pure Genius Protein