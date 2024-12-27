Pure Glow Announces Grand Opening of New Dallas Location on December 27th, 2024

DALLAS, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Glow, the premier airbrush tanning brand known for its award winning sunless tanning formula and luxurious studio designs, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Dallas on December 27th, 2024. This marks Pure Glow's continued expansion across the U.S. and its first studio in Texas.

Located at Mockingbird Station, the new Dallas studio will offer Pure Glow's exclusive tanning experience, combining beauty and wellness in a spa-like setting. Clients can enjoy the brand's fragrance-free, non-sticky, and personalized tanning process, which ensures a flawless, natural-looking tan without harmful UV exposure.

In celebration of the grand opening, Pure Glow Dallas will offer a limited-time special: a five-pack of tanning services for $189 (normally priced at $275), representing a savings of $86.

Shannon Williams, the franchisee for the Dallas location and a seasoned beauty entrepreneur, shared her excitement about bringing Pure Glow to the area. "Dallas is the perfect market for Pure Glow's innovative approach to airbrush tanning. Our commitment to providing a healthier alternative, combined with a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere, is something I know Dallas residents will love. I can't wait to introduce the community to this elevated tanning experience."

Williams has always had a knack for spotting beauty trends well ahead of the curve. In 2011, she became the first franchisee for Drybar. Drybar had no intentions of franchising when Shannon convinced her friend, and Drybar co-founder, Michael Landau to allow her to open the first Drybar location outside of Los Angeles. She currently owns and operates seven Drybar locations within the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

With a strong focus on design and customer comfort, Pure Glow's Dallas studio follows the brand's signature aesthetic, developed in collaboration with New York-based design firm Heitler Houstoun .

Pure Glow, founded by Lauren Rampello Becotte, has quickly become a leader in the airbrush tanning industry, with its unique blend of organic ingredients and commitment to health-conscious beauty. Dallas marks the third city that Pure Glow has entered and, in 2025, will expand into Detroit , Nashville, Milwaukee, Sarasota, Cleveland and Raleigh.

To book your first appointment at the Dallas location, visit Pure Glow Dallas or to learn more about our franchise visit Pure Glow .

Contact Information: Lauren Rampello Becotte , Pure Glow | [email protected]

SOURCE Pure Glow