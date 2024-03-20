Pure Glow Set to Open Three New Locations with Boston Franchisees

The organic, airbrush tanning brand's first Boston Franchisees target Chestnut Hill as their first studio opening

BOSTON, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Glow, the healthy, fun, and safe alternative to conventional spray tans, has announced its first franchisees in Boston – Sarah and Ross Fairbanks. The husband and wife duo are targeting the Chestnut Hill area to open their first Pure Glow location this fall, with larger plans to open two additional locations in the South Shore of Boston in the coming years.

Key Highlights:

Having built and sold two businesses to private equity, this is their first franchise venture for the Fairbanks family.

Including the Fairbanks commitment, Pure Glow is investing in company-owned growth with the opening of its flagship studio in the Seaport district this summer. By the end of 2024, there will be four Pure Glow Studios open in the Boston metro area – doubling in size locally.

metro area – doubling in size locally. Pure Glow has partnered with Heitler-Houstoun Architects to build out the Seaport location and will serve as the brand architect for the Fairbanks' Pure Glow expansion.

The sunless tanning industry is growing, and is projected to be worth $1.8B by 2026.

"We knew we wanted to get into the franchising space, and we wanted a brand that really spoke to us and was different from what's constantly seen in the market," said Sarah Fairbanks. "What attracted us to Pure Glow is the focus on skin health and delivering an upscale experience to customers."

Sarah is no stranger to the beauty industry, having worked at Johnson & Johnson for Neutrogena Sun Care. After taking time off to raise her children, she turned to franchising as the next phase of their family's entrepreneurial endeavors. The Fairbanks family are life-long entrepreneurs as Ross, along with his father and brother, founded and sold two facility energy management companies to private equity.

Since Pure Glow's capital raise in 2023, it's been focused on expanding its presence outside and within the Boston Metro area. This summer, Pure Glow's flagship studio will be opening at Seaport Commons. This will be the third company-owned location in Boston, bringing approximately fifteen new jobs to the community. The new studio will be located at 100 Northern Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts, 02210.

Pure Glow has joined forces with Heitler-Houstoun Architects ("HHA"), the New York- based brand known for creating the designs for Drybar, Vuori, and Madison Reed, to build out the Seaport location. The design aims to enhance a service that is consistently in high demand yet has rarely seen a brand, such as Pure Glow, commit to developing a world-class environment tailored to meet the changing demands and preferences of clients. This elevated design will be translated in future Pure Glow locations outside and within the Boston metro area.

"Since the beginning of this year, we've seen amazing demand and growth within our current locations in Back Bay and Wellesley," said Lauren Rampello Becotte, founder of Pure Glow. "The Seaport opening this summer and future Chestnut Hill studio will be welcome news to the number of local clients who are asking for more Pure Glow studios closer to where they live and work."

Pure Glow studios require typically around 6-10 staff members, and do not need any special licensing, unlike many other beauty franchises. The Fairbanks commitment represents the third franchise partner Pure Glow has secured since their franchise announcement in November of 2023. Pure Glow is seeking entrepreneurs who are ready to be a part of the best in glow. To learn more about Pure Glow, including information on franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pureglow.com/franchise.

About Pure Glow

Open since 2015 and franchising since 2023, Pure Glow is the airbrush tanning concept that is committed to re-defining what it means to provide a healthy and high-quality sunless tan. With two locations open and operating in Boston, the brand is looking for excitable, friendly and fun franchise partners who are interested in defining the industry standard around safe, organic and effective sunless tanning. The average cost to open a Pure Glow studio ranges from $335,700 to $661,850. For more information on franchising, please visit https://www.pureglow.com/franchise.

